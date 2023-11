श्रीलंका के खिलाफ न्यूजीलैंड ने चुनी गेंदबाजी, बारिश बिगाड़ सकती है मैच

A lot to play for in Bengaluru: New Zealand for a semi-final spot, Sri Lanka for a place in Champions Trophy 2025

Lockie Ferguson in for Ish Sodhi

Chamika Karunaratne in for Kasun Rajitha



LIVE: https://t.co/xEJ99Eyjiy | #NZvSL | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/BfuFr8bpTx