Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

155 रनों पर 2 विकेट से 191 पर ऑल आउट हुआ पाक, 36 रनों पर गंवाए 8 विकेट

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
, शनिवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2023 (18:47 IST)
INDvsPAK दुनिया के सबसे विशाल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में हिलोरें मार रहे दर्शकों के नीले समंदर के बीच पाकिस्तान के बल्लेबाजों ने आईसीसी विश्व कप के महा मुकाबले में एक बार फिर चिर प्रतिद्वंदी भारत के सामने घुटने टेक दिये। भारतीय गेंदबाजों की कहर बरपाती गेंदों के सामने पाकिस्तान की पूरी टीम शनिवार को 42.5 ओवर में 191 रन बना कर पवेलियन लौट गयी।

पाकिस्तान एक समय तीन विकेट पर 155 रन बना कर चुनौतीपूर्ण स्कोर की ओर अग्रसर था। पाकिस्तानी की बल्लेबाजी को देख कर लग रहा था कि टीम 280 से 330 रन तक बनाने में सफल हो जायेगी मगर बाबर आजम के आउट होने के बाद विकेटों का पतन शुरू हो गया और आखिरी सात खिलाड़ी टीम के स्कोर में मात्र 36 रन जोड़ कर पवेलियन लौट गये।

शुरु में खर्चीले नजर आ रहे मोहम्मद सिराज ने आठवें ओवर में अब्दुल्ला शफीक को आउट कर पहला झटका दिया जबकि इमाम उल हक हार्दिक पंडया की गेंद पर विकेट के पीछे लपके गये। दोनो के आउट होने के बाद मोहम्मद रिजवान (49) ने कप्तान बाबर आजम (50) के साथ को पारी को आगे बढाया। इस बीच भारतीयों की अपील पर अंपायरों ने रिजवान और फिर बाबर को आउट करार दिया मगर डीआरएस ने दोनो को नाट आउट करार दिया।

रिजवान और बाबर की साझीदारी को तोड़ने के लिये कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने गेंदबाजों को बदलने के प्रयोग किये और आखिरकार बाबर उनके जाल में फंस गये जब सिराज की गेंद पाकिस्तानी कप्तान की गिल्लियों को उड़ा ले गयी। बाबर के आउट होते ही भारतीय गेंदबाजी आक्रमण और पैना हो गया। नतीजन,सउद शकील (6) और इफ्तिखार अहमद (4) के तौर पर भारत को दो और सफलतायें मिली।

दोनो को कुलदीप यादव ने अपने एक ही ओवर में निपटाया। एक सिरे पर विकेटों के पतन से बौखलाये रिजवान का आत्मविश्वास डगमगा गया जिसका फायदा उठाते हुये बुमराह ने उनको क्लीन बोल्ड आउट कर दिया।बुमराह ने अपने अगले ही ओवर में आलराउंडर शादाब खान (2) का भी पुलिंदा बांध दिया। मोहम्मद नवाज (4) पंड्या के दूसरे शिकार बने जबकि रविंद्र जडेजा के हाथ हसन अली (12) और हारिस रउफ (2) के विकेट लगे।(एजेंसी)

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

कैसी किस्मत है केन की, वापसी पर शानदार पारी के दौरान चोटिल होकर हुए 3 मैचों के लिए बाहर
Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos