World Cup Anthem में पाकिस्तान का झंडा छोटा दिखने पर भड़के पाकिस्तानी फेन्स

, गुरुवार, 21 सितम्बर 2023 (13:17 IST)
ODI World Cup 2023 Anthem : साल का सबसे बड़ा क्रिकेट इवेंट वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) अब हर दिन नजदीक आता जा रहा है। यह 5 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा और भारत में ही खेला जाएगा। जैसा कि हमेशा होता है, जब कोई बड़ा इवेंट आता है, किसी न किसी रूप में विवाद उत्पन्न हो जाते हैं। इस इवेंट को भी कई विवादों और समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ा है, जो ज्यादातर पड़ोसी देश पाकिस्तान से आ रही हैं।

जब शेड्यूल जारी किया गया था तो उन्हें स्थानों को लेकर समस्या थी और अब जब आईसीसी ने वनडे विश्व कप का आधिकारिक गान जारी किया (ICC released ODI World Cup Official Anthem), तो उन्हें फिर से इसके एक हिस्से को लेकर समस्या हो गई है। 
ICC ने 20 सितंबर को वनडे विश्व कप 2023 के Official Anthem 'दिल जश्न बोले ' (Dil Jashn bole) का एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया, जिसमें बॉलीवुड अभिनेता रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh in World Cup Anthem) और एक प्रसिद्ध संगीतकार, प्रीतम (Pritam) ने गाने को धुन दी, जबकि कई प्रसिद्ध गायक विश्व कप गीत को पूरा करने के लिए एक साथ आए।

इस वीडियो को बड़ी संख्या में दर्शकों तक पहुंचने में इसे कोई समय नहीं लगा क्योंकि यह दुनिया के सबसे बड़े आयोजनों में से एक है, जिसके लिए लोग अपनी टीम को खेलते देखने के लिए बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं, कई पाकिस्तानी प्रशंसकों को यह समस्याग्रस्त लगा।

इसका कारण इस Anthem के एक फ्रेम में दिखाए गए पाकिस्तान के झंडे का आकार है। कुछ पाकिस्तानी प्रशंसकों का कहना है कि ODI World Cup के इस Anthem में पाकिस्तानी झंडे को जानबूझकर छोटा दिखाया गया है।  
 
उन्होंने पाकिस्तानी झंडे की तुलना वीडियो में दिख रहे दूसरे देशों के झंडों से की और उन्हें लगा कि उनका झंडा आकार में दूसरे देशों के झंडे की तुलना में जानबूझ कर छोटा दिखाया गया है।  

