'हमें गर्व है' भारत की हार के बाद PM Modi ने मोहम्मद शमी को लगाया गले

, सोमवार, 20 नवंबर 2023 (15:58 IST)
PM Narendra Modi hugged Mohammed Shami : दुनिया के सबसे बड़े क्रिकेट स्टेडियम नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत के बीच मैच खेला गया था जहां भारत की हार के बाद सवा लाख लोगों से भरे स्टेडियम में दुखभरी चुप्पी छा गई थी। भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी वहां मौजूद थे जिन्होंने मैच के बाद भारतीय ड्रेसिंग रूम में जाकर इस वर्ल्ड कप के सबसे सफल गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी (Mohammed Shami) को गले लगाया।

भारत की हार के बाद खिलाडियों को दुःख और निराशा की भावनाओं ने घेर रखा था। उनके पास एक दूसरे को समझाने के लिए शब्दों की कमी ज़रूर पड़ी होगी या शब्द जुबां पर आ ही नहीं पाए होंगे ऐसे समय में उनके पास प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पहुंचे और उन्हें सहानुभूति प्रदान की। भारत की हार के बाद टीम को काफी आलोचना का सामना भी करना पड़ा लेकिन ऐसे वक्त में प्रधानमंत्री ने उन्हें समझाया और बताया कि उन्हें अपनी इस टीम पर कितना गर्व है, उन्होंने हर एक खिलाडी की तारीफ़ की और कहा

प्रिय टीम इंडिया,
विश्व कप के दौरान आपकी प्रतिभा और दृढ़ संकल्प उल्लेखनीय था। आपने बहुत अच्छे जज्बे के साथ खेला और देश को बहुत गौरव दिलाया।
हम आज और हमेशा आपके साथ खड़े हैं


Mohammed Shami ने इस वर्ल्ड कप में सिर्फ 7 मैचों में 24 विकेट चटकाए हैं। वर्ल्ड कप के दौरान हर किसी की जुबां पर उनका नाम रहा है। वे सबसे ज़्यादा विकेट लेने वाली लिस्ट में सबसे ऊपर हैं।  

