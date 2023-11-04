Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

बेंगलुरु के बार में देख रहे थे 2019 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल, आज बेंगलुरु में तोड़ रहे हैं रिकॉर्ड

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
, शनिवार, 4 नवंबर 2023 (13:56 IST)
Rachin Ravindra ODI World Cup 2023 : न्यूज़ीलैंड टीम में 23 साल के रचिन रवीन्द्र (Rachin Ravindra) World Cup 2023 में बहुत अच्छा खेल रहे हैं। New Zealand और Pakistan के बीच M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru में एक धमासान मुक़ाबला खेला जा रहा है जो दोनों ही टीमों की दृष्टि से बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है, ख़ास कर New Zealand के लिए जिसके लिए World Cup 2023 Semi Final में पहुंचने के लिए समीकरण ज़्यादा पक्ष में है। इस मैच में Rachin Ravindra ने शतक जड़ा और अपनी टीम को बेहतरीन शुरुआत दी। यह उनका पहला वर्ल्ड कप है और वह अपने पहले वनडे विश्व कप में 500 रन पूरे करने वाले सबसे कम उम्र के क्रिकेटर बन गए। (Rachin Ravindra youngest cricketer to complete 500 runs in his debut of odi world cup) सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले क्रिकेटरों में जॉनी बेयरस्टो (532 रन 2019 विश्व कप) रचिन रवींद्र (517 2023 विश्व कप*) और बाबर आजम (474 ​​2019 विश्व कप) शामिल हैं, 
 
(Rachin Ravindra now has 2nd most runs in his debut WC 
 
Bairstow 532 ( 2019)
*Rachin 517
Babar 474 (2019))
Rachin Ravindra ने अपने पहले मैच में England के खिलाफ शतक, Australia के खिलाफ शतक और अब बेंगलुरु के अपने पसंदीदा मैदान चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम में Pakistan के खिलाफ शतक जड़ा। 

Bangalore के ही bar में देख रहे थे 2019 World Cup Final (NZvsENG)
 हालाँकि Rachin Ravindra का ODI Debut इस साल मार्च में ही हुआ है, लेकिन उनका लक्ष्य काफी समय से विश्व कप डेब्यू का था और उन्हें 2019 विश्व कप फाइनल के दौरान बेंगलुरु के एक बार में बीयर पीते हुए देखा गया था, जहाँ उनकी टीम बाउंड्री गणना नियम (Boundary Count Rule) के कारण इंग्लैंड से हार गई थी। उनके वर्तमान आँकड़े वास्तव में दर्शाते हैं कि वह उभरता सितारा है और अपने देश के लिए अच्छा करेगा।
 
रचिन रवींद्र के पिता बैंगलोर से हैं
Rachin Ravindra का जन्म 18 नवंबर 1999 को न्यूजीलैंड के वेलिंग्टन शहर (Wellington) में हुआ था और उनके पिता बैंगलोर से हैं, न्यूजीलैंड में स्थानांतरित होने से पहले उनके पिता, सॉफ्टवेयर आर्किटेक्ट रवि कृष्णमूर्ति (Ravi Krishnamurthy), Bangalore में एक क्लब क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी थे। Rachin Ravindra का नाम Rahul Dravid और Sachin Tendulkar के पहले नामों को जोड़ते हुए रखा गया है।


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

कमाल के केन, अंगूठे में दर्द के दौरान शतक चूके पर तोड़ा फ्लेमिंग का रिकॉर्ड
Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos