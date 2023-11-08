Select Your Language

2023 में ग्लेन मैक्सवेल ने 40 साल पुरानी कपिल देव की पारी याद दिलाई

बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2023 (15:01 IST)
टनब्रिज वेल्स में 1983 में वह सर्दियों की सुबह थी और 40 साल बाद वानखेड़े स्टेडियम पर गुनगुनी शाम, लेकिन जीत का वही जुनून और बल्ले से रनों के रूप में वही आतिशबाजी क्रिकेट की इतिहास पुस्तिका में हमेशा के लिये दर्ज हो गई।

उस समय कपिल देव थे तो अब ग्लेन मैक्सवेल। जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ इंग्लैंड में विश्व कप के उस मैच में भारत के पांच विकेट 17 रन पर गिर चुके थे तो अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ इस विश्व कप में आस्ट्रेलिया ने सात विकेट 91 रन पर गंवा दिये थे।समानतायें यहीं खत्म नहीं होती।

25 जून 1983 को टीम मैनेजर पी आर मान सिंह ने कपिल की बल्लेबाजी के दौरान क्रिस श्रीकांत को बाथरूम जाने नहीं दिया था और वह एक ही जगह पर खड़े रहे। कपिल की बल्लेबाजी के दौरान ड्रेसिंग रूम में कोई जगह से नहीं हिला। कपिल ने 175 रन की पारी खेलकर अनहोनी को होनी कर दिखाया था।

इसी तरह मैक्सवेल जब बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे तो आस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी ड्रेसिंग रूम में अपनी जगह से तब तक नहीं उठे जब तक उसने मुजीबुर रहमान को छक्का नहीं जड़ दिया। जोश हेजलवुड ने मैच के बाद कहा ,‘ मैं जॉर्ज बेली के साथ बैठा था और एडम जंपा भीतर बाहर कर रहा था । वह नर्वस था लेकिन बाकी सभी अपनी जगहों से उठे नहीं।’’

मैक्सवेल ने 128 गेंद में नाबाद 201 रन बनाकर टीम को चमत्कारिक जीत दिलाई। उन्होंने आस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान पैट कमिंस के साथ रिकॉर्ड 202 रन की नाबाद साझेदारी की। (भाषा)

