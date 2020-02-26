अजित डोभाल ने रोती मुस्लिम लड़की से कहा 'इंशाअल्लाह सब ठीक होगा'

बुधवार, 26 फ़रवरी 2020 (18:52 IST)
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा के बाद स्थिति का जायजा लेने के लिए राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजित डोभाल उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली के प्रभावित इलाक़ों में गए और प्रभावित लोगों से मुलाकात की। 
 
वहां एक मुस्लिम लड़की ने रोते हुए कहा कि हम लोग यहां सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। पुलिस भी कुछ नहीं कर पा रही है, दुकानें जलाई गईं। हमें बहुत डर लग रहा है। हम स्टूडेंट हैं और पढ़ाई भी नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। डर के कारण हम रात में सो नहीं पा रहे हैं सर।

अजित डोभाल ने लड़की दिलासा देते हुए कहा कि अब आप चिंता मत कीजिए। मैं गृहमंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री के निर्देश पर यहां आया हूं। आप इत्मीनान रखिए। इंशाअल्लाह सब ठीक होगा।

उन्होंने स्थानीय लोगों से कहा कि आप लोग टेंशन मत लीजिए, हम एक दूसरे की समस्याएं बढ़ाएं नहीं बल्कि सुलझाएं। अजित डोभाल ने लोगों से कहा कि प्रेम की भावना बनाए रखिए। हमारा एक देश है और हम सबको मिलकर रहना है। देश को मिलकर आगे बढ़ाना है।

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

मेलानिया के कार्यक्रम में केजरीवाल-सिसोदिया के नाम हटाने पर अमेरिकी दूतावास का बड़ा बयान

दिल्ली हिंसा : तनावपूर्ण माहौल के बीच BJP नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने किया विवादित ट्वीट

राजस्थान में दर्दनाक हादसा, बारातियों से भरी बस नदी में गिरने से 24 लोगों की मौत

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

पेट में गैस बनने के कारण, लक्षण और इससे निजात पाने के 12 उपाय

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

जरूर पढ़ें

26 फरवरी को रेलवे ने रद्द की ये ट्रेनें, सफर करने वाले हों तो चेक कर लें लिस्ट

मोदी सरकार ने राम मंदिर को किया RSS के हवाले, मंत्री गोविंद सिंह का आरोप

बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक को एक साल पूरा, पूर्व वायुसेना चीफ धनोआ ने खोला बड़ा राज

Corona Virus का कहर, दुनिया भर से Live Updates

वारिस पठान के बयान पर देवेंद्र फडणवीस बोले, शिवसेना ने चूड़ी पहनी होगी, हम जवाब देंगे

सभी देखें

नवीनतम

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई गेंदबाज पैट कमिंस का पूरा ध्यान सफेद गेंद पर, कहा-टेस्ट की लाल गेंद से ज्यादा आसान

दिल्ली हिंसा के विरोध में प्रियंका ने निकाला मार्च, अमित शाह से मांगा इस्तीफा

आईसीसी महिला टी20 विश्व कप में नाइट के नाबाद शतक से इंग्लैंड की थाईलैंड पर बड़ी जीत

Delhi Violence Live updates : डोभाल जी, आप आ गए नहीं तो हमारा हार्ट फेल हो जाता, अब तक 24 की मौत

दिल्ली हिंसा: अशोक नगर में मस्जिद की मीनार पर किसने लगाए झंडे - ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट

अगला लेख ऑस्ट्रेलियाई गेंदबाज पैट कमिंस का पूरा ध्यान सफेद गेंद पर, कहा-टेस्ट की लाल गेंद से ज्यादा आसान