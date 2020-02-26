अजित डोभाल ने रोती मुस्लिम लड़की से कहा 'इंशाअल्लाह सब ठीक होगा'

अजित डोभाल ने लड़की दिलासा देते हुए कहा कि अब आप चिंता मत कीजिए। मैं गृहमंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री के निर्देश पर यहां आया हूं। आप इत्मीनान रखिए। इंशाअल्लाह सब ठीक होगा।
NSA Ajit Doval: People have a sense of unity among them, there is no enmity. A few criminals do things like this (spread violence), people are trying to isolate them. Police is here & doing its work. We're here as per the orders of HM & PM. Inshallah yahan par bilkul aman hoga. pic.twitter.com/SXuXEYofoz— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020
उन्होंने स्थानीय लोगों से कहा कि आप लोग टेंशन मत लीजिए, हम एक दूसरे की समस्याएं बढ़ाएं नहीं बल्कि सुलझाएं। अजित डोभाल ने लोगों से कहा कि प्रेम की भावना बनाए रखिए। हमारा एक देश है और हम सबको मिलकर रहना है। देश को मिलकर आगे बढ़ाना है।
#UPDATE National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, after visiting sensitive areas of #NorthEastDelhi, has reached Home Ministry to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. https://t.co/Mq05qXcIld— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020