Live Updates : दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे पर रविवार को होगा किसानों का 'दिल्ली मार्च'

-कांग्रेस के मुख्य प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने भी इसी खबर का उल्लेख करते हुए दावा किया, ‘ पिछले 17 दिनों में 11 किसान भाईयों की शहादत के बावजूद निरंकुश मोदी सरकार का दिल नहीं पसीज रहा।‘
कृषि क़ानूनों को हटाने के लिए हमारे किसान भाइयों को और कितनी आहुति देनी होगी?
पिछले 17 दिनों में 11 किसान भाईयों की शहादत के बावजूद निरंकुश मोदी सरकार का दिल नहीं पसीज रहा।
वह अब भी अन्नदाताओं नहीं, अपने धनदाताओं के साथ क्यों खड़ी है?
देश जानना चाहता है-"राजधर्म" बड़ा है या "राजहठ" ?#किसान_आंदोलन #FarmersProtests
उन्होंने यह सवाल भी किया, 'सरकार अब भी अन्नदाताओं नहीं, अपने धनदाताओं के साथ क्यों खड़ी है? देश जानना चाहता है - "राजधर्म" बड़ा है या "राजहठ"?
Rajasthan: Hanuman Beniwal, RLP leader & MP from Nagaur begins a demonstration march towards Delhi, protesting farm laws
"Thousands of farmers will meet in Kothputli & then decide the further course of action. Govt should work to raise the MSP & also listen to farmers," he says
Central Intelligence should catch them. If people of a banned org are roaming amid us, put them behind bars. We haven't found any such person here, if we do we'll send them away: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union when asked if 'anti-national elements' got involved in agitation
This toll has been free since 12 am last night. Some farmers had come & it has been done for their agitation. We haven't received any order yet as to how long this will continue but farmers are saying that this will remain free till 12 am tonight: Ravi Tiwari, toll plaza incharge
-देश के कोने-कोने से दिल्ली आ रहे हैं किसान।
Haryana: Farmers head to Delhi, to join the agitation at the borders of the national capital against Central Government's #FarmLaws.
Visuals from Kurukshetra.
Visuals from Kurukshetra. pic.twitter.com/xIBoPWKWaA
Haryana: Vehicles move through Shambhu Toll Plaza in Ambala after farmers closed the toll today, making it toll-free, as a part of their protest against #FarmLaws.
With anti-riot equipment, around 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at all five toll plazas in Faridabad, Haryana in view of the call given by agitating farmers to block toll plazas today: Faridabad Police