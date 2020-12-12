Select Your Language

Live Updates : दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे पर रविवार को होगा किसानों का 'दिल्ली मार्च'

शनिवार, 12 दिसंबर 2020 (14:47 IST)
नई दिल्ली। कृषि कानून वापस लेने पर अड़े किसान संगठनों ने आज से आंदोलन तेज कर दिया है। आंदोलन का आज 17वां दिन है। सिंघू बॉर्डर, टिगरी बॉर्डर समेत कई स्थानों पर यातायात ठप है। किसान आज से दिल्ली-जयपुर और आगरा हाईवे जाम करने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


02:46 PM, 12th Dec
-योगेंद्र यादव ने कहा कि, जयपुर-दिल्ली हाईवे पर किसानों का 'दिल्ली मार्च' आज नहीं होगा। यह मार्च कल यानी रविवार 13 दिसंबर को शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर से शुरू होगा। आज राजस्थान और हरियाणा के किसान कोटपुतली और बहरोड़ में एकत्रित होंगे।
-किसान नेताओं ने दिल्ली में चल रहे आंदोलन के तहत पूर्व घोषित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार शनिवार को रुड़की क्षेत्र के भगवानपुर में टोल प्लाजा पर हंगामा एवं प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान करीब 2 घंटे तक किसानों ने टोल फ्री रखा। मौके पर अफरातफरी की स्थिति रही, भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल भी पहुंची।
-शिरोमणि अकाली दल के प्रमुख एसएस बादल ने आज कहा कि यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि केंद्र सरकार किसानों की बात सुनने की बजाय उनकी आवाज दबाने की कोशिश कर रही है।
 

01:00 PM, 12th Dec
-किसानों द्वारा आंदोलन को और तेज करने तथा जयपुर-दिल्ली एवं दिल्ली-आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे को अवरुद्ध करने की घोषणा के मद्देनजर दिल्ली पुलिस ने शनिवार को शहर की सीमाओं पर सुरक्षा बंदोबस्त बढ़ा दिए हैं।
-पुलिस के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि पर्याप्त सुरक्षा इंतजाम किए गए हैं जिनमें बहुस्तरीय अवरोधक लगाना और पुलिस बल को तैनात करना शामिल है। प्रदर्शन स्थलों पर यात्रियों को किसी तरह की परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़े इस लिहाज से भी कुछ उपाय किए गए हैं।
-उन्होंने बताया कि दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस ने महत्वपूर्ण सीमाओं पर अपने कर्मियों को तैनात किया है ताकि आने-जाने वाले लोगों को कोई परेशान नहीं हो। इसके अतिरिक्त ट्विटर के जरिए लोगों को खुले एवं बंद मार्गों की भी जानकारी दी जा रही है।
-यातायात पुलिस ने शनिवार को यात्रियों को ट्वीट कर सिंघू, औचंदी, प्याऊ मनियारी और मंगेश सीमाओं के बंद होने की जानकारी दी। लोगों को लामपुर, सफियाबाद, साबोली और सिंघू स्कूल टोल टैक्स सीमाओं से आनेजाने की सलाह दी गई है।
-यातायात पुलिस ने कहा कि मुकरबा और जीटीके रोड से मार्ग बदला गया है अत: लोगों को बाहरी रिंग रोड, जीटीके रोड और राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-44 पर जाने से बचना चाहिए।
-इसमें यह भी कहा गया कि किसानों के प्रदर्शन के कारण नोएडा एवं गाजियाबाद से यातायात के लिए चिल्ला और गाजीपुर सीमाओं को बंद किया गया है अत: दिल्ली आने के लिए आनंद विहार, डीएनडी, अप्सरा एवं भोपरा सीमाओं का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।
-यातायात पुलिस ने ट्वीट करके बताया कि टिकरी और धानसा सीमाएं भी यातायात के लिए बंद हैं हालांकि झाटीकरा सीमा दो पहिया वाहनों एवं पैदल यात्रियों के लिए खुली है।
-इसमें हरियाणा की ओर जाने वाले लोगों को झारोडा, दौराला, कापसहेड़ा, बडुसराय, रजोकरी एनएच-8, बिजवासन/बाजघेड़ा, पालम विमार और डूंडाहेड़ा सीमाओं से जाने को कहा गया है।

12:06 PM, 12th Dec
-कांग्रेस ने शनिवार को दावा किया कि केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के दौरान पिछले कुछ दिनों में 11 किसानों की मौत हो गई और इसके बाद भी केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार का दिल नहीं पसीज रहा।
-पार्टी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने एक खबर का हवाला देते हुए ट्वीट किया, ‘कृषि क़ानूनों को हटाने के लिए हमारे किसान भाइयों को और कितनी आहुति देनी होगी?’
-कांग्रेस के मुख्य प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने भी इसी खबर का उल्लेख करते हुए दावा किया, ‘ पिछले 17 दिनों में 11 किसान भाईयों की शहादत के बावजूद निरंकुश मोदी सरकार का दिल नहीं पसीज रहा।‘

-उन्होंने यह सवाल भी किया, ‘सरकार अब भी अन्नदाताओं नहीं, अपने धनदाताओं के साथ क्यों खड़ी है? देश जानना चाहता है - “राजधर्म” बड़ा है या “राजहठ”?

11:50 AM, 12th Dec
-फिक्की सम्मेलन में पीएम मोदी ने कहा, देश के कृषि क्षेत्र को मजबूत करने के लिए बीते वर्षों में तेजी से काम किए गए है। उससे भारत का एग्रीकल्चर सेक्टर पहले से कहीं अधिक वाइब्रेंट हुआ है।
-एग्रीकल्चर सेक्टर और उससे जुड़े अन्य सेक्टर जैसे एग्रीकल्चर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर हो, फ़ूड प्रोसेसिंग हो, स्टोरेज हो, कोल्ड चैन हो इनके बीच हमने दीवारें देखी हैं। अब है सभी दीवारें हटाई जा रही हैं, सभी अड़चनें हटाई जा रही हैं।
-इन रिफॉर्म्स के बाद किसानों को नए बाजार मिलेंगे,नए विकल्प मिलेंगे, टेक्नोलॉजी का लाभ मिलेगा, देश का कोल्ड स्टोरेज इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर आधुनिक होगा। इन सबसे कृषि क्षेत्र में ज्यादा निवेश होगा। इन सबका सबसे ज्यादा फायदा मेरे देश के किसान को होने वाला है।


11:45 AM, 12th Dec
आरएलपी नेता और नागौर से सांसद हनुमान बेनिवाल ने किसानों के समर्थन में दिल्ली की ओर कूच किया। उन्होंने कहा कि कोठपुतली में हजारों किसान मिलेंगे और आगे की रणनीति पर विचार करेंगे। सरकार को किसानों की बात सुनना चाहिए और एमएसपी बढ़ाना चाहिए। 

11:17 AM, 12th Dec
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता राकेश टिकैत से जब पूछा गया कि क्या 'राष्ट्र-विरोधी तत्व' आंदोलन में शामिल हो गए हैं? इस पर उन्होंने कहा कि सेंट्रल इंटेलिजेंस को उन्हें पकड़ना चाहिए। अगर प्रतिबंधित  संस्था के लोग हमारे बीच घूम रहे हैं, तो उन्हें सलाखों के पीछे डाल दें. हमें ऐसा कोई व्यक्ति यहाँ नहीं मिला, अगर हमें कोई मिलता है तो हम उन्हें यहां से हटा देंगे।

11:01 AM, 12th Dec
-किसानों ने आज टोल को बंद करने के बाद अंबाला में शंभू टोल प्लाजा से वाहनों को जाने दिया।
-टोल प्लाजा प्रभारी रवि तिवारी ने कहा कि  रात 12 बजे से यह टोल फ्री हो गया है। कुछ किसान आए थे और यह उनके आंदोलन के लिए किया गया है। हमें अभी तक कोई आदेश नहीं मिला है क्योंकि यह कब तक जारी रहेगा लेकिन किसान कह रहे हैं कि यह आज रात 12 बजे तक मुफ्त रहेगा।

10:22 AM, 12th Dec
-देश के कोने-कोने से दिल्ली आ रहे हैं किसान।
-हरियाणा के करनाल और अंबाला के शंभू टोल प्लाजा को किसानों ने टोल मुक्त किया।


09:07 AM, 12th Dec
-विदेश मंत्रालय ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि लंदन और बर्मिंघम में भारतीय मिशनों के बाहर हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन के मद्देनजर परिसरों एवं कर्मियों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए ब्रिटिश अधिकारियों ने आवश्यक कार्रवाई की।
-भारत में नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ चल रहे किसानों के आंदोलन के समर्थन में लंदन स्थित भारतीय उच्चायोग और बर्मिंघम स्थित भारतीय वाणिज्य दूतावास के बाहर इस हफ्ते प्रदर्शन होने के बाद यह बयान आया है।
-भारतीय उच्चायोग के प्रवक्ता ने लंदन में हुए प्रदर्शन के बारे में कहा, ‘यह शीघ्र ही स्पष्ट हो गया था कि भारत विरोधी अलगाववादियों ने प्रदर्शन का नेतृत्व किया था, जिन्होंने भारत में चल रहे किसानों के प्रदर्शन की आड़ में भारत विरोधी एजेंडा चलाने का प्रयास किया।‘
-खालिस्तान समर्थक समूह ‘सिख्स फॉर जस्टिस’ द्वारा किए गए प्रदर्शन के बारे में विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अनुराग श्रीवास्तव ने कहा, ‘हम अपने राजनयिक परिसरों की सुरक्षा के लिए स्थानीय अधिकारियों से लगातार संपर्क में हैं।‘
 

07:54 AM, 12th Dec
-हरियाणा के फरिदाबाद में सभी 5 टोल प्लाजा पर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम। दंगा निरोधक दस्ते के साथ ही करीब 3500 पुलिस कर्मी भी तैनात।


07:53 AM, 12th Dec
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन के अध्यक्ष बलबीर. एस. राजेवाल ने कहा है कि हम 12 दिसंबर को दिल्ली-जयपुर रोड ब्लॉक करेंगे।
-राजेवाल ने साफ किया है कि किसानों का ट्रेन रोकने का कोई इरादा नहीं है।

07:53 AM, 12th Dec
-किसान अब 12 दिसंबर को देशभर के टोल नाकों को फ्री करने की तैयारी में हैं।
-किसान आज आगरा हाईवे भी जाम करेंगे
-14 दिसंबर को किसान देशभर में बीजेपी नेताओं के घेराव से लेकर जिला मुख्यालयों पर प्रदर्शन की भी योजना है।


