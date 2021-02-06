Farmers Protest Live Updates : 3 घंटे तक चला किसानों का चक्काजाम, 3 राज्यों में नहीं दिखा असर

किसानों के समर्थन में चक्काजाम:— MP Congress (@INCMP) February 6, 2021
भिंड कांग्रेस द्वारा किसानों के समर्थन में चक्काजाम कर मोदी सरकार के तीनों काले कृषि क़ानूनों को वापस लेने की माँग की गई। pic.twitter.com/GfzndcP0LS
#WATCH | Haryana: Farmers blocking Palwal-Agra Highway at Atohan Chowk near Palwal as part of their country-wide 'Chakka Jaam' make way for an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/HguODNX39f— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021
Telangana: Police removed the protesters who were agitating on a highway on the outskirts of Hyderabad as part of the countrywide 'chakka jaam' called by farmers today.#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/kdWepxOeh3— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021
Haryana: Protests being held at Atohan Chowk near Palwal as part of countrywide 'Chakka Jaam' call given by farmers. pic.twitter.com/i5MCTe9GYE— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021
J&K: Farmer organisations in Jammu stage protest on Jammu-Pathankot highway as part of the nationwide 'chakka jaam' called by farmers today.— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021
"We appeal to the govt to repeal these laws. We support the farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi," says a protester pic.twitter.com/cpnLBt3TTl
Bengaluru: Police detain the protesters who were agitating outside Yelahanka Police Station against the farm laws as part of the countrywide 'chakka jaam' called by farmers today.— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021
#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/NQz9WlmC21
-हरियाणा-राजस्थान बॉर्डर पर किसानों ने किया चक्काजाम
Protesters block national highway near Shahjahanpur border (Rajasthan-Haryana), as part of 'Chakka Jaam' call given by farmers from 12 pm to 3:00 pm today.#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/QVPyqIndah— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021
Entry/exit gates of Khan Market and Nehru Place are closed: DMRC— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021
Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary & Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region. At least 12 metro stations in the national capital have been put on alert for closing the entry & exit, in view of any disturbance: Delhi Police#FarmersProtest https://t.co/40jTX4M9av— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021
#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all.— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) February 5, 2021
-दिल्ली पुलिस ने सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए।
Delhi: Extensive barricading measures undertaken at Ghazipur border with water cannon vehicles deployed, as a preemptive measure to deal with possible disturbances resulting from 'Chakka Jaam' calls by farmer unions protesting farm laws— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021
Visuals from the Delhi side of the border pic.twitter.com/wQcfu5CTDN
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा कि शनिवार को उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड और दिल्ली में चक्का जाम नहीं होगा।
Protesters demonstrating against the farm laws continue their agitation at the Ghazipur(Delhi-UP) border— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2021
Visuals from the site from the Uttar Pradesh side of the border pic.twitter.com/9f7oDl8MEe