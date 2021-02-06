Select Your Language

Farmers Protest Live Updates : 3 घंटे तक चला किसानों का चक्काजाम, 3 राज्यों में नहीं दिखा असर

शनिवार, 6 फ़रवरी 2021 (15:29 IST)
नई दिल्ली। आंदोलनकारी किसानों द्वारा देशभर में दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक चक्काजाम का ऐलान। केंद्र ने दिल्ली पुलिस को राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में सभी प्रमुख प्रतिष्ठानों की कड़ी सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया। किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


03:53 PM, 6th Feb
-भिंड कांग्रेस द्वारा किसानों के समर्थन में चक्काजाम कर मोदी सरकार के तीनों काले कृषि क़ानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की गई।

03:28 PM, 6th Feb
-हरियाणा में पलवल-आगरा रोड पर चक्काजाम के दौरान किसानों ने एंबुलैंस को दिया रास्ता।

03:22 PM, 6th Feb
-राकेश टिकैत का बड़ा बयान, जारी रहेगा किसान आंदोलन।
-टिकैत ने कहा कि किसानों से सरकार को लगाव नहीं, सरकार को व्यापारियों से लगाव।
-उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली में एक-एक कील काट के जाएंगे।
-देशभर में 12 बजे से 3 बजे तक चला चक्काजाम।
-दिल्ली, यूपी और उत्तराखंंड में नहींं दिखा असर।

02:39 PM, 6th Feb
-हैदराबाद में भी किसानों के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को हटाया।

02:31 PM, 6th Feb
-केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने कहा कि 2014 से 2020 के दौरान कृषि क्षेत्र के लिए मोदी सरकार द्वारा आवंटित बजट संप्रग सरकार की तुलना में 438 फीसदी अधिक है।
-उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि वामपंथी और कथित ‘‘टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग’’ कृषि क्षेत्र में मोदी सरकार की उपलब्धियों को बदनाम कर रहे हैं।

01:23 PM, 6th Feb
-उत्तरप्रदेश में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम, नेशनल और स्टेट हाईवे पर यूपी पीएसी की 144 और पैरामिलेट्री फोर्सेस की 6 कंपनियां तैनात।
-शाहजहांपुर, गुरुग्राम, पुणे समेत कई स्थानों से चक्काजाम की खबर।

01:07 PM, 6th Feb
-हरियाणा में पलवल के पास चक्काजाम में उमड़ी प्रदर्शनकारियों की भीड़।
-जम्मू में जम्मू पठानकोट हाईवे को प्रदर्शनकारियों ने किया जाम।

12:42 PM, 6th Feb
-दिल्ली के शहीदी पार्क में प्रदर्शनकारियों को पुलिस हिरासत में लिया।
-कांग्रेस नेता दिग्विजय सिंह ने लोगों से घर से निकलकर धरने में शामिल होने की अपील की।
 

12:25 PM, 6th Feb
-बेंगलुरु पुलिस ने येलहांका पुलिस स्टेशन के बाहर प्रदर्शन कर रहे प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में लिया।

12:12 PM, 6th Feb
-हरियाणा-राजस्थान बॉर्डर पर किसानों ने किया चक्काजाम

12:05 PM, 6th Feb
-अमृतसर, मोहाली समेत पंजाब के कई स्थानों पर किसानों का चक्काजाम।
-दिल्ली में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम, ड्रोन से रखी जा रही है नजर।

11:22 AM, 6th Feb
-खान मार्केट और नेहरू पैलेस के भी दोनों गेट बंद।

10:54 AM, 6th Feb
-DMRC का बड़ा फैसला, लाल किला जामा मस्जिद, जनपथ और केंद्रीय सचिवालय मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद।
-विश्वविद्यालय स्टेशन, मंडी हाउस, आईटीओ, दिल्ली गेट मेट्रो स्टेशन भी बंद। 

10:50 AM, 6th Feb
-उत्तर प्रदेश के एटा में जिला प्रशासन ने किसान आंदोलन एवं आगामी त्योहारों के मद्देनजर शांति व्यवस्था बनाये रखने के लिए जिले में 31 मार्च तक धारा 144 लागू कर दी।
-अपर जिलाधिकारी (प्रशासन) विवेक मिश्रा ने बताया कि किसान आंदोलन व त्योहारों को ध्यान में रखते हुए शांति व्यवस्था बनाये रखने के लिए 31 मार्च तक जिले में धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है। इस उल्लंघन करने वालों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जायेगी।

08:56 AM, 6th Feb
-दिल्ली एनसीआर में दिल्ली पुलिस, पैरामिलेट्री फोर्सेस के करीब 50 हजार पुलिसकर्मी तैनात।
-दिल्ली पुलिस राजधानी के 12 मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर जारी किया अलर्ट।
-लाल किला, आईटीओ रोड समेत कई इलाकों में चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिसकर्मी तैनात।

08:30 AM, 6th Feb
-संयुक्त राष्ट्र की मानवाधिकार संस्था ने भारत में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को लेकर प्रशासन और प्रदर्शनकारियों दोनों से अधिकतम संयम बरतने की अपील की है।
-संस्था ने कहा कि ये जरूरी है कि सभी के मानवाधिकारों का सम्मान करते हुए न्यायसंगत समाधान निकाला जाए।

07:44 AM, 6th Feb
-दिल्ली पुलिस ने सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए।
-केंद्र ने दिल्ली पुलिस को राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में सभी प्रमुख प्रतिष्ठानों की कड़ी सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया है, ताकि 26 जनवरी की लाल किले जैसी कोई घटना नहीं हो।
-सूत्रों ने बताया कि दिल्ली पुलिस को न्यूनतम बल प्रयोग करने का निर्देश दिया गया है, लेकिन यह भी कहा गया है कि सुरक्षाकर्मियों के लिए खतरा बनने वाले लोगों से सख्ती से निपटा जाए।

07:43 AM, 6th Feb
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा कि शनिवार को उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड और दिल्ली में चक्का जाम नहीं होगा। 
-दिल्ली में प्रवेश के सभी मार्ग खुले रहेंगे, केवल वही मार्ग बंद रहेंगे, जहां किसानों का प्रदर्शन चल रहा है।
-उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड के किसानों को किसी भी समय दिल्ली बुलाया जा सकता है।
-पंजाब, हरियाणा और पश्चिम उत्तर प्रदेश सहित देश के विभिन्न हिस्से के हजारों किसान दिल्ली की तीन सीमाओं -- सिंघू, टीकरी और गाजीपुर बार्डर पर 70 से अधिक दिनों से प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं और केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों को पूरी तरह वापस लेने की मांग कर रहे हैं।
-गाज़ीपुर बार्डर प्रदर्शन स्थल पर पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए टिकैत ने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में किसान छोटे समूहों में जिला मुख्यालयों में ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे।

07:42 AM, 6th Feb
-हरियाणा के सोनीपत और झज्जर जिलों में शनिवार शाम तक मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाएं निलंबित रहेंगी।
-केंद्र के तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के बीच राज्य के कुछ जिलों में शांति और कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति बिगड़ने से रोकने के लिए मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाओं को निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

