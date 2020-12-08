Select Your Language

Farmers protest LIVE Updates : 13 किसान नेताओं के साथ गृह मंत्री शाह की बातचीत, मोदी कैबिनेट की बैठक कल

webdunia
मंगलवार, 8 दिसंबर 2020 (21:30 IST)
नई दिल्ली। नए कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर किसान संगठनों के ‘भारत बंद’ के आह्वान पर मंगलवार को देश के कई हिस्सों में दुकानों एवं वाणिज्यिक प्रतिष्ठानों के बंद रहने, यातायात बाधित होने से जनजीवन प्रभावित हुआ। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने मुख्य सड़क एवं रेल मार्गों को बाधित किया। हालांकि बंद लगभग शांतिपूर्ण रहा और किसानों ने अपनी शक्ति प्रदर्शित की। किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ा हर अपडेट- 


09:20 PM, 8th Dec
13 किसान नेताओं के साथ गृह मंत्री शाह की मुलाकात। दिल्ली के ICAR में चल रही है बैठक।

08:47 PM, 8th Dec
कल सुबह केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक होगी। 
 
भारतीय किसान यूनियन के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा- हम अपने लोगों से बात कर रहे हैं कि कहां बैठक होनी है, जहां होगी हम वहीं जाएंगे।
 
किसान नेता आरएस मानसा ने सिंघू बॉर्डर पर संवाददाता सम्मेलन में कहा कि बीच का कोई रास्ता नहीं है। हम आज की बैठक में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से केवल ‘हां’ या ‘नहीं’ में जवाब देने को कहेंगे। सिंघू बार्डर पर हजारों की संख्या में किसान पिछले 12 दिनों से प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। 13 किसानों का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल शाह से मुलाकात करेगा।
 
हरियाणा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने कहा कि कल बैठक होने वाली है, मैं सरकार से आग्रह करूंगा कि किसान की बात माने क्योंकि उनकी मांग जायज़ है। 

06:27 PM, 8th Dec
पंजाब किसान यूनियन नेता आरएस मंशा ने कहा कि हम दिल्ली-हरियाणा के लिए नहीं खड़ी समस्या खड़ी करना चाहते हैं। हमें रामलीला ग्राउंड में प्रदर्शन की इजाजत दे देनी चाहिए। किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि हम बुराड़ी नहीं जाना चाहते, हमें रामलीला मैदान जाने की इजाजत दी जाए क्योंकि हम दिल्ली और हरियाणा के लोगों को परेशान नहीं करना चाहते।   

03:53 PM, 8th Dec
किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत का बयान, शाम 7 बजे गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने मिलने बुलाया। हम सिंघु बॉर्डर जा रहे हैं वहां से गृहमंत्री से मिलने जाएंगे।

03:23 PM, 8th Dec
-पंजाब और हरियाणा से ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों व कारों में सवार होकर और किसान मंगलवार को यहां सिंघु बॉर्डर पर पहुंचे जहां केंद्र के नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों की तरफ से बुलाए गए ‘भारत बंद’ के कारण सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं।
-भारत बंद की वजह से हालांकि लगातार 13 दिनों से सिंघु बॉर्डर पर डटे किसानों के लिए चावल, आटा, दाल, तेल, दूध, साबुन और दंतमंजन जैसी आवश्यक वस्तुओं की आपूर्ति भी प्रभावित हुई है।
-पानीपत से आए गुरजैंत सिंह ने कहा, 'स्वाभाविक रूप से राशन की आपूर्ति प्रभावित होगी। लेकिन अगले दो-तीन महीनों के लिए हमारे पास पर्याप्त भंडार है। हम लंबे समय तक के लिए तैयारी के साथ आए थे।'
-उन्होंने कहा कि लेकिन यह संख्या बढ़नी शुरू हो गई है और बहुत से लोग साइकिलों और बैलगाड़ियों आ रहे हैं।

02:16 PM, 8th Dec
-दिल्ली के सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों की बैठक। सरकार से बातचीत की रणनीति बनाई जा रही है।

02:15 PM, 8th Dec
-केंद्र के कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसान संगठनों की ओर से मंगलवार को बुलाए गए बंद का त्रिपुरा में कोई असर नहीं दिखा।
-नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ मंगलवार को किसान संगठनों के ‘भारत बंद’ के आह्वान का उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ जिले में कोई खास असर नहीं दिखा।
-तमिलनाडु में द्रमुक और कांग्रेस समेत उसके सहयोगी दलों ने मंगलवार को भारत बंद में हिस्सा लिया। पुडुचेरी में भी द्रमुक, कांग्रेस ने प्रदर्शन किया।
-मेघालय में मंगलवार को जनजीवन सामान्य रहा और केंद्र के कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसान संगठनों द्वारा बुलाए गए ‘भारत बंद’ का कोई विशेष प्रभाव नहीं पड़ा।
-केंद्र के कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान यूनियनों द्वारा मंगलवार को बुलाए गए भारत बंद के बीच अरुणाचल प्रदेश में इसका असर कम दिखा और जनजीवन सामान्य रहा।

02:08 PM, 8th Dec
-केंद्र के नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ विभिन्न यूनियनों और राजनीतिक दलों द्वारा बुलाए गए भारत बंद के तहत मंगलवार को कर्नाटक में किसानों और कामगारों के प्रदर्शन के लिए सड़कों पर उतरने से जनजीवन प्रभावित हुआ।
-कर्नाटक राज्य रैयता संघ और हसिरू सेना (ग्रीन ब्रिगेड) द्वारा आहूत बंद का राज्य में कई संगठनों और दलों ने समर्थन किया है।
-मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने बंद को ‘असफल’ बताया। राज्य में किसान कर्नाटक भूमि सुधार (संशोधन) कानून का विरोध कर रहे हैं, जिसके तहत किसानों से सीधे कृषि भूमि खरीदने की अनुमति दी गयी है।
-प्रदर्शनकारियों ने आरोप लगाया कि इन कानूनों से कृषि क्षेत्र रियल इस्टेट क्षेत्र में बदल जाएगा।
-कई ट्रेड यूनियनों ने भी श्रम कानूनों में सुधार के विरोध में किसानों के प्रदर्शन को समर्थन देने की घोषणा की है। इसके अलावा कांग्रेस, भाकपा, माकपा जैसे वाम दलों और उनसे जुड़े संगठनों ने भी बंद को अपना समर्थन दिया है।
-वेटल नागराज के कन्नड़ चलावली वेटल पक्ष जैसे कुछ कन्नड़ समर्थक संगठनों ने भी बंद को समर्थन दिया है।
-बेंगलुरु, मैसुरू, बेलगावी, हुब्बली-धारवाड, रायचुर, तुमकुरु, मंगलुरु, बीदर, विजयपुरा, हासन, चिकमंगलुरु, चामराजनगर, कोप्पल, कोलार, चिकबल्लापुर और अन्य स्थानों पर प्रदर्शन मार्च, रैलियां निकाली गई।

02:05 PM, 8th Dec
-नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों के ‘भारत बंद’ के आह्वान का झारखंड में मंगलवार को मिला-जुला असर दिखा।
-राज्य में लगभग सभी सरकारी कार्यालय खुले रहे, लेकिन निजी संस्थान एवं दुकानें आंशिक तौर पर बंद रहीं। राज्य में स्थानीय यातायात अधिकतर सामान्य है, लेकिन अंतरराज्यीय यातायात ठप है।
-राज्य की राजधानी रांची, धनबाद, हजारीबाग, जमशेदपुर, पलामू, दुमका, बोकारो, साहिबगंज और पाकुड़ समेत सभी 24 जिलों में बंद का मिला-जुला असर दिखा और कहीं से भी किसी प्रकार की अप्रिय घटना का समाचार नहीं है।

02:02 PM, 8th Dec
-पटना में जन अधिकार पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं का हंगामा।
-किसानों ने दिल्ली-गाजियाबाद NH24 जाम किया।
-हरिद्वार-दिल्ली NH58 एक तरफ से बंद।

01:00 PM, 8th Dec
केंद्र के 3 नए कृषि कानूनों को निरस्त करने की मांग को लेकर किसान संगठनों द्वारा आहूत भारत बंद के मद्देनजर पंजाब में अनेक स्थानों पर दुकानें और व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठान बंद रहे। राज्य में सत्तारूढ़ कांग्रेस, आम आदमी पार्टी और शिरोमणि अकाली दल समेत सभी प्रमुख सियासी दलों ने बंद का समर्थन किया है।

12:34 PM, 8th Dec
-कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर विभिन्न किसान संगठनों के आह्वान पर भारत बंद के मद्देनजर तमिलनाडु में सामान्य जनजीवन पर बंद का कोई खास प्रभाव नजर नहीं आया। राज्य में बंद का समर्थन द्रमुक और उसके सहयोगी दल, विभिन्न ट्रेड यूनियनों, किसान एसोसिएशनों और व्यापारियों ने किया है।
-चेन्नई में बंद का असर नहीं दिखाई दिया है बसें और ऑटो आम दिनों की तरह चल रहे हैं और अन्य व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठान खुले हुए हैं।
-बंद का असर तंजावुर, त्रिची और तिरुवरूर के कावेरी डेल्टा जिलों में कुछ असर पड़ा है, जहां किसानों और ट्रेड यूनियनों ने केंद्र के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया और तीनों कानून को रद्द करने की मांग की।
-भाकपा और विभिन्न सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के उपक्रमों जैसे परिवहन, बिजली और अन्य क्षेत्रों में विपक्षी संबद्ध ट्रेड यूनियनों ने भी किसानों के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन में हिस्सा लिया। कावेरी डेल्टा क्षेत्र में व्यापारी महासंघ ने भी बंद को समर्थन किया जिसकी वजह से कुछ दुकानें बंद रहीं। 

12:30 PM, 8th Dec
-गुजरात में कई संगठनों ने भारत बंद के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने विरोधस्वरूप वडोदरा, जम्बुआ, भरूच सहित राजमार्गों पर टायर जलाए। इसके चलते सड़क पर वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई।


12:17 PM, 8th Dec
-मोहाली में कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों ने प्रदर्शन किया और चंडीगढ़ हाईवे को जाम कर दिया।
-झारखंड के रांची में किसानों के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन किया गया। 
-तेलंगाना में सत्तारूढ़ टीआरएस पार्टी के नेता के. कविता, केटी रामाराव एवं अन्य नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने रंगारेड्‍डी में किसानों के भारत बंद के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन किया।
-असम में पुलिस ने कुछ लोगों को हिरासत में लिया जो गुवाहाटी में जनता के भवन के सामने किसानों के भारत बंद के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे।

12:08 PM, 8th Dec
कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने ट्‍वीट कर कहा- मोदी जी, किसानों से चोरी बंद करो! सभी देशवासी जानते हैं कि आज भारत बंद है। इसका सम्पूर्ण समर्थन करके हमारे अन्नदाता के संघर्ष को सफल बनाएं।
 

12:05 PM, 8th Dec
-राजस्थान में कृषि कानून के विरोध में किसान संगठनों द्वारा बुलाए गए भारत बंद का शुरुआत में मिलाजुला असर देखने को मिल रहा है। राजधानी जयपुर में सुबह 10 बजे तक लगभग सभी गतिविधियां सामान्य नजर आईं। 10 बजे के बाद शहर के कई बाजारों में दुकानें बंद रहीं। कुछेक स्थानों पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच बंद को लेकर झड़प भी हुई। 
-जयपुर के सांगानेर, प्रताप नगर, टोंक रोड, गोपालपुरा, महेश नगर, टोंक फाटक, रामबाग सर्किल सहित कई जगहों पर सुबह से ही कई दुकानें खुलीं। इनमें ज्यादातर चाय-नाश्ते, किराना, मेडिकल स्टोर, दूध की डेयरी आदि शामिल हैं।
-जयपुर में सूरजपोल, चांदपोल एवं कुकरखेड़ा अनाज मंडियां बंद रहीं। वहीं, प्रदेश की सबसे बड़ी फल-सब्जी मंडी मुहाना टर्मिनल बंद रही।

11:58 AM, 8th Dec
-सिंघु बॉर्डर पर सोनीपत के किसान की ठंड लगने से मौत।

11:55 AM, 8th Dec
-केंद्र के नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों द्वारा आहूत ‘भारत बंद’ के मद्देनजर मंगलवार को राज्य के लगभग सभी बड़े शहरों में व्यापारिक संस्थान बंद रहे।
-छत्तीसगढ़ में सत्ताधारी दल कांग्रेस ने भारत बंद का समर्थन किया है। सत्ताधारी दल के नेता और कार्यकर्ता बंद को सफल बनाने के लिए सड़क पर निकले तथा लोगों से समर्थन का अनुरोध किया।
-राज्य के रायगढ़, कोरबा, बिलासपुर, जगदलपुर और राजनांदगांव समेत कई शहरों में बंद।

11:42 AM, 8th Dec
-इंदौर की संयोगितागंज अनाज मंडी को पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील कर दिया गया।
-कांग्रेस ने किया मंडी बंद करवाने की घोषणा, भारी पुलिस बल के साथ एडिशनल एसपी और अपर कलेक्टर मंडी में तैनात।
-मध्यप्रदेश के भिंड में भारत बंद का असर कम। सुबह से खुली दुकानें, सोमवार को किसानों संगठनों व मप्र किसान सभा आदि  संगठनों ने बाजार बंद करने की अपील की थी। पारा चढ़ते ही घरों से निकले संगठनों के लोग, हाथ ठेलों ओर दुकानदारों से की बंद करने की अपील।
-सिंगरौली में किसानों के समर्थन में उतरे कांग्रेसी। ट्रैक्टर से निकले जिला युवक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष प्रवीण सिंह चौहान कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ नवानगर से रैली निकालकर सौंपेंगे कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन। हर चौराहों पर पुलिस बल मुस्तैद, जबरदस्ती दुकान बंद करवाने पर होगी कार्रवाई। 


11:26 AM, 8th Dec
- उत्तरप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने चेतावनी दी है कि बंद के दौरान अगर कोई कानून व्यवस्था हाथ में लेता है तो उसके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि किसानों के साथ दुर्व्यवहार नहीं होना चाहिए, लेकिन फिर भी कोई कानून का उल्लंघन करता है तो उसके साथ सख्ती से पेश आया जाए। शान्ति व्यवस्था बनाए रखना सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है।
- यूपी के ही बस्ती जिले में बंद के समर्थन मे मगंलवार को समाजवादी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता पूर्व मंत्री रामप्रसाद चौधरी को उनके समर्थकों समेत प्रदर्शन करते वक्त गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। पूरे जिले में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के कड़े प्रबंध किए गए हैं। फायर बिग्रेड की गाड़ियां और जगह-जगह पुलिस बल तैनात है। 

11:26 AM, 8th Dec
-मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने आज कहा कि राज्य के किसान तीनों कृषि कानूनों के पक्ष में हैं।
-किसान संगठनों और विपक्षी दलों के भारत बंद के आह्वान के बीच चौहान ने ट्वीट के माध्यम से कहा कि किसानों के पक्ष में किए जा रहे सुधार फायदेमंद हैं। यह बात यहां के किसान भी समझते हैं।
-उन्होंने सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट में कहा कि देश के बहुत बड़े हिस्से में आंदोलन नहीं है। मध्यप्रदेश में किसान पूरी तरह संतुष्ट हैं। हम मानते हैं कि एक भी किसान के मन में शंका है तो उस पर चर्चा होना चाहिए और वह हो भी रही है।
-चौहान ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और केंद्र सरकार संजीदा है और किसानों के हित के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास किया जाएगा। किसानों से बात करके उनकी हर शंका का समाधान करने के लिए कारगर कदम उठाए जाएंगे।
-चौहान ने कहा कि श्री मोदी के दिल में किसानों के हित का जज्बा है। वे लगातार इस दिशा में कार्य कर रहे हैं। मोदी के लिए पूरा देश ही उनका परिवार है। वे किसानों और अन्य सभी वर्गों के जीवन में सकारात्मक बदलाव के लिए कार्य कर रहे।

10:47 AM, 8th Dec
-आम आदमी पार्टी का दिल्ली पुलिस पर बड़ा आरोप, अरविंद केजरीवाल को घर में किया नजरबंद।
-दिल्ली पुलिस ने कहा कि केजरीवाल को नजरबंद नहीं किया गया है। वह कही भी जाने के लिए स्वतंत्र हैं।

10:29 AM, 8th Dec
-केंद्र के 3 नए कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर किसान संगठनों द्वारा आहूत भारत बंद के समर्थन में मंगलवार को प्रदर्शनकारियों ने गुजरात के ग्रामीण इलाकों में 3 राजमार्गों को बाधित किया और मार्ग पर जलते हुए टायर रख दिए। इससे मार्ग पर वाहनों की आवाजाही प्रभावित हुई।
-कांग्रेस पार्टी से जुड़े प्रदर्शनकारियों ने अहमदाबाद को विरमगाम से जोड़ने वाले राजमार्ग को साणंद के पास बाधित किया और सड़क पर जलते हुए टायर रख दिए।
-प्रदर्शनकारियों के एक अन्य समूह ने वडोदरा में राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बाधित किया।
-एक अन्य मामले में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने भरूच और दाहेज को जोड़ने वाले राजमार्ग को नंदेलाव के पास बाधित किया।

10:16 AM, 8th Dec
-दिल्ली पुलिस ने सीमाओं, बाजारों समेत अन्य स्थानों पर बढ़ाई सुरक्षा
-डीसीपी (यातायात पश्चिम रेंज) ने ट्वीट किया, 'टिकरी, झाड़ोदा बॉर्डर , ढांसा यातायात के लिए पूरी तरह बंद हैं। बडूसराय बॉर्डर केवल कार और दो-पहिया जैसे हल्के वाहनों के लिए खुली है।'
-पुलिस ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा कि हरियाणा जाने के लिए दौराला, कापासहेड़ा, राजोकड़ी,एनएच-8, बिजवासन, पालम विहार और डूंडाहेड़ा बॉर्डर खुले हैं।
-भारतीय किसान एकता संगठन के अध्यक्ष जगजीत सिंह दल्लेवाला ने किसानों से शांति बनाये रखने और बंद लागू करने के लिए किसी से नहीं उलझने की अपील की।
-किसान नेता बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल ने कहा, 'प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की सरकार को हमारी मांगों को स्वीकार करना होगा। हम नए कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने से कम किसी चीज में नहीं मानेंगे।'
 

09:47 AM, 8th Dec
-नवी मुंबई, नासिक, धुले, पुणे और सोलापुर की कृषि उत्पाद बाजार समितियां भारत बंद के मद्देनजर बंद रहीं।
-ट्रक संगठनों की शीर्ष संस्था ऑल इंडिया मोटर ट्रांसपोर्ट कांग्रेस ने बंद में शामिल होने का फैसला किया है और मंगलवार को अपना परिचालन निलंबित रखा है।
-शिवसेना के सांसद संजय राउत ने कहा कि किसानों द्वारा किया गया ‘भारत बंद’ का आह्वान गैर राजनीतिक है और देश के लोगों को कृषकों के प्रति समर्थन प्रकट करने के लिए स्वेच्छा से उसमें भाग लेना चाहिए।
-महाराष्ट्र राज्य सड़क परिवहन निगम (MSRTC) के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि एमएसआरटीसी की बसें ‘भारत बंद’ के दौरान निर्धारित समय सारणी के हिसाब से चल रही हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बंद के चलते कानून व्यवस्था की समस्या खड़ी नहीं होगी तो बसों का संचालन जारी रहेगा।

09:32 AM, 8th Dec
-सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसान संगठनों ने बुलाई आपात बैठक। सरकार पर लगाया आंदोलन कमजोर करने का आरोप।
 

09:02 AM, 8th Dec
-किसानों के समर्थन में आज एक दिन का उपवास रखेंगे अन्ना हजारे।
-हरियाणा में राज्यभर में पेट्रोल पंप बंद।
-रायपुर में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने बंद कराई दुकानें।
-प्रयागराज में सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने ट्रेनें रोकी।
-किसान आंदोलन के कारण बुधवार को अपना जन्‍मदिन नहीं मनाएंगी सोनिया गांधी।

08:50 AM, 8th Dec
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा, हमारा विरोध पूरी तरह से शांतिपूर्ण होगा। अगर हमारे द्वारा बुलाए गए भारत बंद में कोई 2-3 घंटे के लिए फंस जाता है, तो हम उन्हें पानी और फल देंगे। हमारी अलग सोच है।
-अमृतसर में किसान संगठन से जुड़े लोगों ने बंद कराई दुकानें, लगाया ताला।

08:36 AM, 8th Dec
-हमारे संवाददाता अवनीश कुमार के अनुसार, उत्तर प्रदेश में सोमवार को किसानों के समर्थन में समाजवादी पार्टी को ‘किसान यात्रा' निकालने पर सपा प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव समेत 28 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज। 
-अखिलेश यादव ने पुलिस घेरा तोड़ सड़क पर दिया धरना, पुलिस ने उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया। 

08:25 AM, 8th Dec
-सपा नेता अखिलेश यादव ने हैशटैग नहीं_चाहिए_भाजपा के साथ ट्‍वीट किया, 'अपनी ज़मीं की ख़ातिर हम माटी में जा लिपटेंगे वो क्या हमसे निपटेंगे!!!'

08:11 AM, 8th Dec
-कृषि कानून के खिलाफ विजयवाड़ा में वाम दलों का प्रदर्शन।  
-ओडिशा में भुवनेश्वर रेलवे स्टेशन पर वाम दलों, ट्रेड यूनियनों और किसान संगठनों ने रोकी ट्रेनें।
 

08:04 AM, 8th Dec
- महाराष्‍ट्र के स्वाभिमानी शेतकारी संगठन ने बुल्ढाणा के मलकापुर में रोकी ट्रेन। पुलिस ने कार्यकर्ताओं को ट्रेक से हटाकर गिरफ्तार किया।

07:25 AM, 8th Dec
-उत्तरी राज्यों खासकर पंजाब, हरियाणा, उत्तरप्रदेश और दिल्ली के किसान सड़कों पर उतरे हैं।
-करीब नौ लाख सदस्यों वाले रेलवे संघ के समर्थन के साथ ही कई परिवहन संघों और मजदूर संघों के संयुक्त मंच जैसे इंडियन नेशनल ट्रेड यूनियन कांग्रेस (इंटक), ऑल इंडिया ट्रेड यूनियन कांग्रेस (एआईटीयूसी), हिंद मजदूर सभा (एचएमएस) और द सेंटर ऑफ इंडियन ट्रेड यूनियन (सीटू) ने भी किसानों के बंद को समर्थन दिया है।

07:25 AM, 8th Dec
-लगभग सभी विपक्षी दलों द्वारा ‘भारत बंद’ को समर्थन देने और कई संगठनों के किसानों के समर्थन में समानांतर प्रदर्शन करने की घोषणा। 
-केंद्र ने परामर्श जारी करते हुए सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों को सुरक्षा बढ़ाने और शांति सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

07:25 AM, 8th Dec
-कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में भारत बंद आज।
-किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि अपने प्रदर्शन के तहत सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक वे 'चक्काजाम' प्रदर्शन करेंगे जिस दौरान प्रमुख सड़कों को जाम किया जाएगा।
-उत्तरी राज्यों खासकर पंजाब, हरियाणा, उत्तरप्रदेश और दिल्ली के किसान सड़कों पर उतरे हैं।
-बैंक संघों ने कहा कि यद्यपि वे नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों का समर्थन करते हैं लेकिन मंगलवार के ‘भारत बंद’ में हिस्सा नहीं लेंगे।
-कांग्रेस, राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी, तृणमूल कांग्रेस, द्रमुक और उसके सहयोगी, टीआरएस, राजद, आम आदमी पार्टी, समाजवादी पार्टी और वाम दलों ने बंद का समर्थन किया है।

