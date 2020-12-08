Farmers protest LIVE Updates : 13 किसान नेताओं के साथ गृह मंत्री शाह की बातचीत, मोदी कैबिनेट की बैठक कल

We have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7 pm today. We are going to Singhu Border now and from there we will go to the Home Minister: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/IWY2G1rMzZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 8, 2020
-झारखंड के रांची में किसानों के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन किया गया।
Punjab: Farmers protesting the farm laws in Mohali, block Chandigarh highway, on #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/gyR8Kmoufp— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Jharkhand: Protestors raise slogans and go on a march in Ranchi on account of #BharatBandh, against the new farm laws. pic.twitter.com/Xk1E8muLYq
— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020-तेलंगाना में सत्तारूढ़ टीआरएस पार्टी के नेता के. कविता, केटी रामाराव एवं अन्य नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने रंगारेड्डी में किसानों के भारत बंद के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन किया।
Telangana: TRS leaders K Kavitha, KT Rama Rao and others, along with party workers, protest in Ranga Reddy in support of #BharatBandh called by farmer unions against Centre's #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/KPAxVd0ljt
— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020-असम में पुलिस ने कुछ लोगों को हिरासत में लिया जो गुवाहाटी में जनता के भवन के सामने किसानों के भारत बंद के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे।
Assam: Police detain a few people that were protesting in front of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati today, in support of #BharatBandh called by farmer unions. pic.twitter.com/YsxYDWBmLD
मोदी जी, किसानों से चोरी बंद करो!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2020
सभी देशवासी जानते हैं कि #आज_भारत_बंद_है। इसका सम्पूर्ण समर्थन करके हमारे अन्नदाता के संघर्ष को सफल बनायें।
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा, हमारा विरोध पूरी तरह से शांतिपूर्ण होगा। अगर हमारे द्वारा बुलाए गए भारत बंद में कोई 2-3 घंटे के लिए फंस जाता है, तो हम उन्हें पानी और फल देंगे। हमारी अलग सोच है।
Our protest will be completely peaceful. If someone gets stuck for 2-3 hours in a Bandh called by us, we provide them with water and fruits. Ours is a different concept: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union#BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/llqevLaSjK— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
अपनी ज़मीं की ख़ातिर— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 8, 2020
हम माटी में जा लिपटेंगे
वो क्या हमसे निपटेंगे!!!#नहीं_चाहिए_भाजपा pic.twitter.com/sscqnB8hjz
Andhra Pradesh: Left political parties stage a protest in Vijayawada, in support of today's #BharatBandh called by farmer unions, against Central Government's #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/PsbrFNxlaL— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Maharashtra: Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana staged 'Bharat Bandh Rail Roko' protest and briefly stopped a train today in Malkapur of Buldhana dist. They were later removed from the tracks by Police & detained.— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Farmer Unions have called #BharatBandh today, over Centre's #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/syREnd7Iez