...लेकिन, पीएम असली किसानों की अनदेखी कर रहे हैं

शनिवार, 26 दिसंबर 2020 (16:40 IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी कैमरे पर बोल सकते हैं... वे पार्लियामेंट में बोल सकते हैं... वे कच्छे (गुजरात) में बोल सकते हैं... वे फर्जी किसानों से बात कर सकते हैं... लेकिन, वे असली किसानों की अनदेखी कर रहे हैं।
 
दरअसल, मोदी सरकार के किसान कानूनों के खिलाफ एक तरफ जहां किसान सड़कों पर डटे हुए हैं और वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर भी किसानों के समर्थन में समानांतर जंग लड़ी जा रही है। 
 
ट्‍विटर पर #किसान_विरोधी_सत्ता_छोड़ो ट्रेंड कर रहा है और ट्‍विटर यूजर्स किसानों के समर्थन में खूब ट्‍वीट कर रहे हैं। गड़रिया राज नामक ट्‍विटर हैंडल से लिखा गया- 'वे' बांटों और राज करो की नीति अपना रहे हैं, लेकिन भारतीय अपने अधिकारों के लिए मिलकर लड़ेंगे। भारत की एकता और विविधता जारी रहेगी।
कुमार पवन ने लिखा- कहां है लोकतंत्र? तीन महीनों से किसान अपने अधिकारों की मांग कर रहे हैं। 

एएनआर नामक ट्‍विटर हैंडल से भाजपा को निशाना बनाते हुए लिखा कि भाजपा भारतीय कृषि को तबाह करना चाहती है। वहीं, अवीर ने लिखा- यह सरकार अंधी, बहरी, अज्ञानी और अभिमानी है। डॉ. सईद मोहम्मद साबिर ने लिखा- आप हमारे किसानों को प्रताड़ित नहीं कर सकते। 
 
इसी तरह प्रवीण सिंह चौहान ने लिखा कि किसान देश विरोधी नहीं हैं, लेकिन वे चाहते हैं कि किसान विरोधी कानूनों को रद्द किया जाएगा। 
 
उल्लेखनीय भारत में कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ सड़कों पर डटे किसानों का आंदोलन को 30 दिन हो चुके हैं और अभी तक उनकी मांगों का कोई हल सामने नहीं आया है।

