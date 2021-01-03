Select Your Language

बारिश ने बढ़ाई प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों की मुश्किलें, आंदोलन स्थल पर भरा पानी

webdunia
रविवार, 3 जनवरी 2021 (13:00 IST)
नई दिल्ली। केंद्र के नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ पिछले एक महीने से भी अधिक समय से प्रदर्शन कर रहे तथा दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर डटे किसानों की मुश्किलें रातभर हुई बारिश ने बढ़ा दीं। लगातार बारिश होने से आंदोलन स्थलों पर जलजमाव हो गया है।

संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा से जुड़े किसान नेता अभिमन्यु कोहर ने रविवार को कहा कि किसान जिन तंबूओं में रह रहे हैं वह वॉटरप्रूफ हैं लेकिन ये ठंड और जलभराव से उनका बचाव नहीं कर सकते।

उन्होंने कहा, ‘बारिश की वजह से प्रदर्शन स्थलों पर हालात बहुत खराब हैं, यहां जलभराव हो गया है। बारिश के बाद ठंड बहुत बढ़ गई है लेकिन सरकार को किसानों की पीड़ा नजर नहीं आ रही।‘

सिंघू बॉर्डर पर डटे गुरविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि कुछ स्थानों में पानी भर गया है और समुचित जन सुविधाएं नहीं हैं। उन्होंने कहा, ‘अनेक समस्याओं के बावजूद भी हम यहां से तब तक नहीं हिलने वाले जब तक कि हमारी मांगे पूरी नहीं हो जातीं।‘

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर, बुराड़ी मैदान पर भी पानी भरने से किसानों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। कई स्थानों पर प्रदशर्नकारी किसान पानी निकालते दिखाई दिए।
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में भारी बारिश हुई तथा बादल छाए रहने और पूर्वी हवाओं के चलते न्यूनतम तापमान में वृद्धि हुई है।

विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने कहा, ‘सफदरजंग वेधशाला में न्यूनतम तापमान 9.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस तथा 25 मिमी बारिश दर्ज की गई। पालम वेधशाला में न्यूनतम तापमान 11.4 डिग्री तथा 18 मिमी बरसात दर्ज की गई। छह जनवरी तक बारिश के साथ ओले गिरने का अनुमान है।‘ (भाषा)

