बारिश ने बढ़ाई प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों की मुश्किलें, आंदोलन स्थल पर भरा पानी

सिंघू बॉर्डर पर डटे गुरविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि कुछ स्थानों में पानी भर गया है और समुचित जन सुविधाएं नहीं हैं। उन्होंने कहा, ‘अनेक समस्याओं के बावजूद भी हम यहां से तब तक नहीं हिलने वाले जब तक कि हमारी मांगे पूरी नहीं हो जातीं।‘
Delhi: Farmers continue to hold sit-in protest at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) for 37th day amid rain & cold.— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021
A protester says, "We're staying on streets in such harsh weather conditions away from our family. We're hopeful that the govt will accept our demands tomorrow." #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/XHNPCST5nm
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में भारी बारिश हुई तथा बादल छाए रहने और पूर्वी हवाओं के चलते न्यूनतम तापमान में वृद्धि हुई है।
Delhi: Rainwater entered camps of farmers protesting at Burari ground; a protester says, "Government is not listening to us, we'll continue our agitation." pic.twitter.com/r5UDdZScLJ— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021