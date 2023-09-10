Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

G20 सम्मेलन के डिक्लेरेशन पर यूक्रेन ने उठाए सवाल, क्या बोला रूस

हमें फॉलो करें G20 summit
, रविवार, 10 सितम्बर 2023 (12:54 IST)
G20 Summit news : G20 सम्मेलन के डिक्लेरेशन में रूस का नाम नहीं होने पर यूक्रेन ने सवाल उठाए हैं। हालांकि रूस ने इस घोषणा पत्र को संतुलित बताया है। घोषणा पत्र में यूक्रेन युद्ध को लेकर रूस की निंदा करने से परहेज किया गया।
 
G20 लीडर्स घोषणा पत्र में एक सर्वसम्मति घोषणा को अपनाया और रूस का नाम लिए बिना किसी भी क्षेत्र पर कब्जा करने के लिए बल का उपयोग नहीं करने का आह्वान किया गया।

ALSO READ: 200 घंटों में 300 बैठकें, जानिए G20 समिट में कैसे बनी यूक्रेन पर आम सहमति?
यूक्रेन के विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ओलेग निकोलेंको ने G20 घोषणा पत्र को लेकर आलोचना की। उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें रूस का उल्लेख नहीं किया गया है। उन्होंने G20 घोषणा पत्र के एक भाग का स्क्रीनशॉट एक्स पर पोस्ट किया। इसमें दिखाई दे रहा है कि घोषणा पत्र के कई हिस्सों को लाल रंग से हटा दिया गया और शब्दों को सही किया गया।
 
 जी 20 समिट में रूस की शेरपा स्वेतलाना लुकाश ने कहा कि यह मंच के लगभग बीस साल के इतिहास में सबसे कठिन जी 20 शिखर सम्मेलन में से एक था। शिखर सम्मेलन से पहले घोषणा पर सहमति बनने में लगभग 20 दिन लग गए। यह न केवल यूक्रेन विषय को लेकर था, बल्कि सभी प्रमुख मुद्दों पर स्थिति में मतभेदों के कारण भी था।
 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

भाजपा नेता से परेशान किसान ने दी जान, सीएम योगी के नाम लिखा सुसाइड नोट

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos