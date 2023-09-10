G20 सम्मेलन के डिक्लेरेशन पर यूक्रेन ने उठाए सवाल, क्या बोला रूस

जी 20 समिट में रूस की शेरपा स्वेतलाना लुकाश ने कहा कि यह मंच के लगभग बीस साल के इतिहास में सबसे कठिन जी 20 शिखर सम्मेलन में से एक था। शिखर सम्मेलन से पहले घोषणा पर सहमति बनने में लगभग 20 दिन लग गए। यह न केवल यूक्रेन विषय को लेकर था, बल्कि सभी प्रमुख मुद्दों पर स्थिति में मतभेदों के कारण भी था।
G20 adopted a final declaration. We are grateful to the partners who tried to include strong wording in the text. However, in terms of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, G20 has nothing to be proud of. This is how the main elements of the text could look to be closer to reality pic.twitter.com/qZqYluVKKS— Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) September 9, 2023