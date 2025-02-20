Select Your Language

कप्तान है, कुछ कह भी नहीं सकता, रोहित ने छोड़ा आसान सा कैच, अक्षर का हैटट्रिक लेने का सपना टूटा

कृति शर्मा
, गुरुवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2025 (16:03 IST)
Rohit Sharma Drops the Catch IND vs BAN : क्रिकेट मैच में कुछ ऐसे पल होते हैं जो काफी रेयर होते हैं, खिलाड़ियों को ऐसे मोमेंट्स क्रिएट करने के लिए और फैंस को उन्हें विटनेस करने के लिए काफी वक्त इंतजार करना पड़ता है, चाहे वो सूर्यकुमार का टी20 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में गेम चेंजिंग कैच कहलो या किसी गेंदबाज के द्वारा एक इंटरेस्टिंग मैच में हैटट्रिक (Hat-trick)। चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के इतिहास में आज तक कोई भारतीय हैटट्रिक नहीं ले पाया और बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ दुबई में खेले जा रहे मैच में लेफ्ट आर्म स्पिनर अक्षर पटेल (Axar Patel) के पास इतिहास रचना का एक मौका था लेकिन कप्तान रोहित शर्मा की वजह से वे इस मोमेंट को क्रिएट करने से चूक गए।


9वें ओवर के दूसरे और तीसरे ओवर में अक्षर पटेल (Axar Patel) ने तनजीद हसन और मुश्फिकुर रहीम को अपना शिकार बनाया, चौथी गेंद पर जाकेर अली ने शॉट मारने की कोशिश की लेकिन गेंद बल्ले के बाहरी किनारे को छूकर स्लिप में चली गई जहां शर्मा ने आसान सा कैच छोड़ दिया, इसके बाद अक्षर पटेल निराशा में मुस्कुराने और खेल को आगे बढ़ाने के अलावा कुछ नहीं कर सके।

फैंस ने भी शर्मा को लेकर अपना गुस्सा सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ इस तरह जाहिर किया। 

