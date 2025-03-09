धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
सेंचुरी से चुकने के बावजूद रोहित शर्मा ने फैंस का जीता दिल, अपनी 'Fitness' का बल्ले से दिया जवाब

webdunia

कृति शर्मा
रविवार, 9 मार्च 2025
IND vs NZ Rohit Sharma :रोहित शर्मा ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के फाइनल मैच में शानदार पारी खेल उन सभी आलोचकों को कड़ा जवाब दिया है जिन्होंने उन्हें 'Unfit' और 'खराब' कप्तान कहा था. रचिन रविंद्र की गेंद पर आउट होने पहले रोहित शर्मा 7 चौके और 3 छक्कों की मदद से उन्होंने 83 गेंदों में 76 रन बनाएशर्मा ने न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ शानदार स्टार्ट देकर अपने पार्टनर शुभमन गिल को भी शॉट्स मारने की आजादी दी. पिछली कुछ पारियों में रोहित का बल्ला नही चल पा रहा था जिसकी वजह से उन्होंने आलोचना बटोरी थी, कांग्रेस की प्रवक्ता शमा मोहम्मद (shama mohammad) ने उन्हें मोटा कहा था खराब कप्तान बताया था लेकिन अब अपने बल्ले से, अपनी एक्शन से रोहित शर्मा ने सभी आलोचकों के मुंह बंद कर दिए हैं और बता दिया कि जब वे अपना बेस्ट देते हैं तब गेंदबाजों के लिए उनका बुरा सपना बन जाते हैं

भारत ने 105 रन पर पहला विकेट गिल के रूप में गंवाया। स्कोर में एक रन ही जुड़ा था और विराट कोहली दो गेंद ही खेल पाए थे कि ब्रेसवेल की गेंद पर पगबाधा आउट हो गए।
 
रचिन रविंद्र की गेंद पर लाथम ने रोहित को स्टंप आउट किया। उनके आउट होने से स्कोर तीन विकेट पर 122 रन हो गया।
 
