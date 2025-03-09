सेंचुरी से चुकने के बावजूद रोहित शर्मा ने फैंस का जीता दिल, अपनी 'Fitness' का बल्ले से दिया जवाब

Dear haters— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 9, 2025
Look at my oversized (sixes)
Look at my heavyweight (achievements)
Look at my extra inches (on the bat’s sweet spot)
Look at my chubby (trophy cabinet)
Look at my huge appetite (to win for the country)
-Regards,
Rohit Gurunath Sharma pic.twitter.com/WMJDhIRda1
The carrying 1.4 billion dreams at big stage! #RohitSharma lets his bat do the talking!#INDvsNZ | #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/IW09z234PV
— Indian Cricket Team (@incricketteam) March 9, 2025
CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA
- Deserves a huge appreciation for the knock. pic.twitter.com/btQq8SM67k— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 9, 2025