उनकी जीत को अब उलटफेर नहीं कहा जा सकता, तेंदुलकर सहित क्रिकेट जगत ने अफगानिस्तान की सराहना की

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 27 फ़रवरी 2025 (12:23 IST)
Afghanistan vs England : महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में इंग्लैंड पर आठ रन की शानदार जीत के लिए अफगानिस्तान की प्रशंसा की और कहा कि उनकी जीत को अब उलटफेर नहीं कहा जा सकता। अफगानिस्तान ने बुधवार को लाहौर में पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए सलामी बल्लेबाज इब्राहिम जादरान (Ibrahim Zadran) की 146 गेंद में 177 रन की शानदार पारी की बदौलत सात विकेट पर 325 रन बनाए और फिर अजमतुल्लाह उमरजई (58 रन रर पांच विकेट) की धारदार गेंदबाजी से इंग्लैंड को 317 रन पर रोककर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने की अपनी उम्मीदों को जीवंत रखा।
 
तेंदुलकर ने ‘X’ पर लिखा, ‘‘अफगानिस्तान का अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में लगातार आगे बढ़ना प्रेरणादायक रहा है! आप अब उनकी जीत को उलटफेर नहीं कह सकते, उन्होंने इसे अब आदत बना लिया है।’’

उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘इब्राहिम जादरान के शानदार शतक और अजमतुल्लाह उमरजई के बेहतरीन पांच विकेट ने अफगानिस्तान के लिए एक और यादगार जीत सुनिश्चित की। बहुत बढ़िया खेला!’’
 
अफगानिस्तान की प्रशंसा करते हुए भारत के पूर्व कोच रवि शास्त्री (Ravi Shastri) ने उपमहाद्वीप की परिस्थितियों में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने में असमर्थता के लिए इंग्लैंड की आलोचना की।

शास्त्री ने लिखा, ‘‘अफगानिस्तान। आप लोग कमाल करते हैं। कमाल कर दिया। इंग्लैंड के लिए। उपमहाद्वीप में खेलने को बिना किसी बहाने के गंभीरता से लें। केवल तभी आप एक ऐसी टीम के रूप में पहचाने जाएंगे जो दौरा करने में अच्छी है।’’

विश्व कप 2023 के दौरान अफगानिस्तान के साथ मेंटर (मार्गदर्शक) के रूप में काम करने वाले पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर अजय जडेजा (Ajay Jadeja) ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर टीम को बधाई दी।
 
जडेजा ने लिखा, ‘‘अफगानिस्तान के प्रशंसक इस जीत के हकदार हैं क्योंकि वे दुनिया भर में सबसे अधिक जुनूनी और विनम्र क्रिकेट प्रशंसक हैं।’’
 
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज शोएब अख्तर (Shoaib Akhtar) ने उम्मीद जताई कि अफगानिस्तान की टीम सेमीफाइनल से आगे जाएगी।

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन (Michael Vaughan) ने भी अफगानिस्तान के प्रदर्शन की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि इंग्लैंड की टीम अपेक्षित प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पाई।
 
वॉन ने लिखा, ‘‘अफगानिस्तान का शानदार प्रदर्शन.. पूरी तरह से जीत के हकदार.. इंग्लैंड ने पिछले कुछ वर्षों से सफेद गेंद से अच्छा क्रिकेट नहीं खेला है.. इन परिस्थितियों में यह परिणाम आश्चर्यजनक नहीं है।’’  (भाषा)


