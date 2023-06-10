तीसरे अंपायर ने शुभमन गिल को दिया गलत आउट तो ओवल पर लगे चीटर के नारे, ट्विटर पर फैंस भी हुए गुस्सा

If this ball is not touching the ground, then the grass is Blue, the sky is Green and third umpire is not blind pic.twitter.com/E7zxR8LWgL— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 10, 2023
The Oval crowd started chanting 'cheater, cheater' after the 3rd umpire's decision. pic.twitter.com/JE3P603kpD
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 10, 2023
It was a great effort from Cameron Green but it is the moment immediately after the catch is taken, when the hand turns, that must cause Shubman Gill to be very disappointed.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 10, 2023
In a first, the ground umpires have been saved by the online abuse, thanks to the abrogation of "Soft Signal" #INDvsAUS #Gill "Cameron Green" #ShubhmanGill #WTCFinal #WTC23Final "Australia" "444 runs"
— Troll Kit (@humurkatumur) June 10, 2023
A side might win this Test, but cricket has lost. A mother who would be watching from somewhere wanting her daughter to take this sports has lost faith. We as humans have been let down. Black day.
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 10, 2023