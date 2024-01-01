Select Your Language

जापान में 7.4 तीव्रता का शक्तिशाली भूकंप, कई घर गिरे, 4 फुट ऊंची सुनामी की लहरें

, सोमवार, 1 जनवरी 2024 (15:39 IST)
7.6-magnitude earthquake hits Japan  : जापान में 7.6 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया है। मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार भूकंप के बाद सुनामी की 1.2 मीटर यानी 4 फुट तक की ऊंची लहरें भी उठी हैं। मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार भूकंप के कारण कई घर गिर गए हैं। ईशीकावा प्रांत में 32 हजार 500 घरों की बिजली कट गई है।

सरकारी ब्रॉडकास्टर एनएचके की दी गई जानकारी के अनुसार टोयोमा शहर में भी करीब 0.8 मीटर ऊंची सुनामी की लहरें रिपोर्ट की गई है।
पिछले साल यानी जनवरी 2023 में साल की शुरुआत में जापान में 7.5 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया था। उस समय भी सुनामी की चेतावनी जारी की गई थी। रूस के तटीय इलाकों में सुनामी की चेतावनी जारी की गई है।
तुर्की और सीरिया में भी 2023 में शक्तिशाली और विनाशकारी भूकंप आया था। इस भूकंप में अकेले तुर्की में 50 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई थी, जबकि सीरिया में भी 10 हजार लगभग लोगों की मौत हुई थी। 

कब महसूस किए गए झटके : चीन भूकंप नेटवर्क केंद्र (सीईएनसी) के मुताबिक भूकंप के झटके स्थानीय समयानुसार सोमवार अपराह्न 3:10 बजे महसूस किए गए, भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 7.4 मापी गई।
 
सीईएनसी ने कहा कि भूकंप का केंद्र 30 किलोमीटर की गहराई में 37.50 डिग्री उत्तरी अक्षांश और 137.20 डिग्री पूर्वी देशांतर में था। 

