अल्जीरिया में पाकिस्तान पर बरसे बैजयंत पांडा, ओवैसी और निशिकांत दुबे ने भी इस तरह साधा निशाना

पांडा ने कहा कि याद करिए ओसामा बिन लादेन को। कई वर्षों तक वे उसके बारे में झूठ बोलते रहे, जब तक अमेरिका ने हस्तक्षेप करके उसे नहीं पकड़ा। पाकिस्तान अब भी ऐसा कर रहा है और अब एक नहीं 52 ओसामा बिन लादेन हैं। पाकिस्तान में मौजूद आतंकवादी समूहों दाएश और अल-कायदा के बीच विचारधारा में कोई अंतर नहीं है। उनका मानना है कि उन्हें धार्मिक स्वीकृति प्राप्त है, जो पूरी तरह से गलत है। इस्लाम किसी भी व्यक्ति की हत्या की अनुमति नहीं देता है और दुर्भाग्य से, यही उनकी विचारधारा है।
Algiers, Algeria— Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) June 1, 2025
Terrorism is a global threat that demands a united stand by all humanity. Along with our all-party delegation, we briefed Algerian media, think tanks, the Indian diaspora, and friends of India in Algeria, reaffirming India’s unwavering zero-tolerance… pic.twitter.com/CTrCnoJxL7
प्रतिनिधिमंडल में शामिल भाजपा सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने कहा कि 1980 से पाकिस्तान अपने बजट का 20-25% रक्षा पर खर्च करता रहा है। IMF, सऊदी अरब और अमेरिका उन्हें ऋण देते हैं। उनकी अर्थव्यवस्था का 80% हिस्सा केवल ऋण पर है। उनकी अर्थव्यवस्था ऐसी हालत में है कि किसी भी दिन वे अगले सोमालिया या सूडान बन सकते हैं। कोई भी देश उन्हें मदद देगा तो वह अपना पैसा खो देगा।
#WATCH | Algiers, Algeria | AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "...Pakistan is the epicentre of Takfirism and there is no difference in ideology between the terrorist groups in Pakistan and Daesh and Al-Qaeda. They believe that they have a religious sanction, which is… pic.twitter.com/yXkNSkk4Qd— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025