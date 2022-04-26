Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

प्रशांत महासागर में क्रेश हुआ एलियंस का विमान!

aliens on earth
मंगलवार, 26 अप्रैल 2022 (10:47 IST)
वॉशिंगटन। हार्वर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी के एक वैज्ञानिक ने दावा किया कि एलियंस का एक 'विमान' प्रशांत महासागर में क्रैश हुआ है। अपने दावे को साबित करने के लिए वह एक मिशन शुरू करने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।
 
एस्ट्रोफिजिसिस्ट एवी लोएब के हवाले से डेली मेल में छपी खबर में कहा गया है कि एक स्पेसक्राफ्ट जैसी चीज धरती पर क्रैश हुई और पापुआ न्यू गिनी के मैनुस द्वीप के तट से टकराई।
 
हालांकि अमेरिकी स्पेस कमांड ने कहा कि यह वास्तव में सिर्फ एक उल्कापिंड था। यह पहली बार नहीं है जब लोएब इस तरह के दावे कर सुर्खियों में आए हैं। वह लंबे समय से अंतरिक्ष पर खोज कर रहे हैं और अक्सर उनके दावों से वैज्ञानिक समुदाय असहमत रहता है।
 
लोएब ने दावा किया कि एक इंटरस्टेलर उल्कापिंड की हमारी खोज ने एक बिल्कुल नए शोध को शुरू किया है। उन्होंने लिखा कि क्या किसी इंटरस्टेलर उल्का की संरचना कृत्रिम होने का संकेत दे सकती है? शायद कुछ तकनीकी घटक बच गए होंगे।
 
लोएब अपनी थ्योरी पर आगे रिसर्च करना चाहते हैं। उनका उद्देश्य 'स्कूपिंग मैग्नेट' का इस्तेमाल करके प्रशांत महासागर की गहराई से चीजें खींचना है। लोएब का सपना किसी ऐसे उपकरण के बटन दबाने का है जिसका निर्माण पृथ्वी से बाहर हुआ हो।
 

