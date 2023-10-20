Select Your Language

अस्पताल के बाद चर्च पर हमले से दहला गाजा

, शुक्रवार, 20 अक्टूबर 2023 (11:23 IST)
attack on chruch in gaza : इसराइल और हमास के बीच पिछले 14 दिनों से जारी जंग लगातार तेज होती दिखाई दे रही है। इस वजह से गाजा के लाखों लोगों का जीवन संकट में पड़ गया है। यहां अस्पताल के बाद एक चर्च को गुरुवार को निशाना बनाया गया।
 
मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार, जिस चर्च पर हमला हुआ है वो गाजा के अल-जायटौन इलाके में स्थित है और इसका नाम सेंट पोर्फिरियस है। यह दुनिया का तीसरा सबसे पुराना चर्च है। दावा किया जा रहा है हमले के वक्त चर्च में ईसाई और मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों ने शरण ले रखी थी।
 
हमास के नियंत्रण वाले आंतरिक मंत्रालय का कहना है कि गाजा पट्टी में एक चर्च में शरण लेने वाले कई लोग गुरुवार देर रात हुए इस हमले में मारे गए। ग्रीक ऑर्थोडॉक्स चर्च के परिसर में हुए हमले में बड़ी संख्या में लोगों की जान गई है। साथ ही कई घायल हुए हैं।
 
हमास ने दावा किया कि इसराइल की ओर से किए गए हमले में चर्च तबाह हो गया। हमले में मारे गए लोगों में महिलाएं और बच्चे भी शामिल हैं।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि हाल ही गाजा के एक अस्पताल पर हुए रॉकेट हमले में 500 लोगों की जान चली गई थी। इसराइल और हमास दोनों ने इस हमले के लिए एक दूसरे को जिम्मेदार ठहराया था। हालांकि अमेरिका ने इस मामले में इसराइल को क्लिन चिट दे दी। 

