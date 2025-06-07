बिलावल भुट्टो को अमेरिकी सांसद की खरी खरी, जैश ए मोहम्मद से संबंध खत्म करने को कहा

पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने अमेरिकी संसद के सदस्य ब्रैड शेरमैन से मुलाकात की। पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल का अमेरिकी राजधानी का दौरा लगभग उसी समय हुआ है, जब कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर के नेतृत्व में भारतीय सांसदों का सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल वाशिंगटन डीसी में है। सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल प्रमुख वार्ताकारों को पहलगाम आतंकवादी हमले के मद्देनजर ऑपरेशन सिंदूर तथा पाकिस्तान से उत्पन्न आतंकवाद से लड़ने के भारत के दृढ़ संकल्प के बारे में जानकारी दे रहा है।
Met with @BBhuttoZardari, #Pakistan’s Ambassador Sheikh & House Foreign Affairs leadership for a candid conversation about regional tensions following last month’s India-Pakistan conflict, democracy in Pakistan, & counterterrorism in the region. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/NEbcGfY8TS— Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) June 5, 2025
शेरमैन ने पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल से आग्रह किया कि वे अपनी सरकार को डॉ. शकील अफरीदी को रिहा करने की आवश्यकता के बारे में बताएं, जो ओसामा बिन लादेन को मारने में अमेरिका की मदद करने के लिए जेल में बंद हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि डॉ. अफरीदी को रिहा करना 9/11 के पीड़ितों के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम है। अफरीदी एक पाकिस्तानी चिकित्सक हैं, जिन्होंने बिन लादेन के परिवार के डीएनए नमूने एकत्र करने के लिए खैबर पख्तूनख्वा प्रांत में पोलियो टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम चलाने में सीआईए की मदद की थी।
I emphasized to the Pakistani delegation the importance of combatting terrorism, and in particular, the group Jaish-e-Mohammed, who murdered my constituent Daniel Pearl in 2002. Pearl’s family continues to live in my district, and Pakistan should do all it can to eliminate this…— Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) June 5, 2025