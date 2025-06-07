Dharma Sangrah

बिलावल भुट्टो को अमेरिकी सांसद की खरी खरी, जैश ए मोहम्मद से संबंध खत्म करने को कहा

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 7 जून 2025 (11:16 IST)
Bilawal Bhutto in USA: अमेरिका के एक वरिष्ठ सांसद ब्रेड शेरमैन ने बिलावल भुट्टो जरदारी के नेतृत्व में आए पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल से कहा है कि देश को घृणित आतंकवादी समूह जैश-ए-मोहम्मद को खत्म करने के साथ-साथ धार्मिक अल्पसंख्यकों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास करना चाहिए।
 
शेरमैन ने ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में कहा कि उन्होंने पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल को आतंकवाद से लड़ने के महत्व पर जोर दिया और विशेष रूप से, जैश-ए-मोहम्मद समूह से, जिसने 2002 में डेनियल पर्ल की हत्या कर दी थी। आतंकवादी उमर सईद शेख को 2002 में वॉल स्ट्रीट जर्नल के रिपोर्टर डेनियल पर्ल के अपहरण और हत्या की साजिश रचने का दोषी ठहराया गया था। पर्ल का परिवार अब भी उनके जिले में रहता है और पाकिस्तान को इस घृणित समूह को खत्म करने और क्षेत्र में आतंकवाद से लड़ने के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास करना चाहिए।
 
पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने अमेरिकी संसद के सदस्य ब्रैड शेरमैन से मुलाकात की। पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल का अमेरिकी राजधानी का दौरा लगभग उसी समय हुआ है, जब कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर के नेतृत्व में भारतीय सांसदों का सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल वाशिंगटन डीसी में है। सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल प्रमुख वार्ताकारों को पहलगाम आतंकवादी हमले के मद्देनजर ऑपरेशन सिंदूर तथा पाकिस्तान से उत्पन्न आतंकवाद से लड़ने के भारत के दृढ़ संकल्प के बारे में जानकारी दे रहा है।
 
अमेरिकी सांसद ने पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल से यह भी कहा कि पाकिस्तान में धार्मिक अल्पसंख्यकों की सुरक्षा एक महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दा बना हुआ है। उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान में रहने वाले ईसाई, हिंदू और अहमदिया मुसलमानों को हिंसा, उत्पीड़न, भेदभाव या असमान न्याय प्रणाली के डर के बिना अपने धर्म का पालन करने और लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था में भाग लेने दिया जाना चाहिए।
 
शेरमैन ने पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल से आग्रह किया कि वे अपनी सरकार को डॉ. शकील अफरीदी को रिहा करने की आवश्यकता के बारे में बताएं, जो ओसामा बिन लादेन को मारने में अमेरिका की मदद करने के लिए जेल में बंद हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि डॉ. अफरीदी को रिहा करना 9/11 के पीड़ितों के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम है। अफरीदी एक पाकिस्तानी चिकित्सक हैं, जिन्होंने बिन लादेन के परिवार के डीएनए नमूने एकत्र करने के लिए खैबर पख्तूनख्वा प्रांत में पोलियो टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम चलाने में सीआईए की मदद की थी।
 
मई 2011 में एबटाबाद में बिन लादेन के परिसर पर अमेरिकी हमले के तुरंत बाद अफरीदी को पाकिस्तानी अधिकारियों ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। वर्ष 2012 में, एक पाकिस्तानी अदालत ने अफरीदी को 33 साल जेल की सजा सुनाई थी।
 
भुट्टो ने अपने प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव एंतोनियो गुतारेस और सुरक्षा परिषद के राजदूतों से न्यूयॉर्क में मुलाकात की और बाद में भारत के साथ संघर्ष और कश्मीर मुद्दे को अंतरराष्ट्रीय बनाने के पाकिस्तान के प्रयास में वाशिंगटन की यात्रा की, लेकिन इसके बजाय उनसे अपनी धरती से उत्पन्न आतंकवाद से निपटने की बात कही गई।
