बम धमाके में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट अंपायर बिस्मिल्लाह की मौत

webdunia
रविवार, 4 अक्टूबर 2020 (08:57 IST)
काबुल। अफगानिस्तान के नांगरहार प्रांत में शनिवार को हुए एक बम विस्फोट में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट अंपायर बिस्मिल्लाह जान शिन्वारी की मौत हो गई।

36 वर्षीय बिस्मिल्लाह ने अफगानिस्तान और कई अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच में अंपायरिंग की है। इस हादसे में उनके परिवार को सात सदस्यों की भी मौत हुई है।

नांगरहार प्रांत के गवर्नर के प्रवक्ता अताउल्लाह खोगयानी ने बताया कि यह बम धमाका नांगरहार प्रांत के शिनवार जिले में दोपहर बाद 12 बजकर 20 मिनट पर हुआ। आतंकवादियों ने पुलिस स्टेशन में घुसने की कोशिश के तहत यह धमाका किया।

स्थानीय मीडिया के अनुसार इस हमले में कम से कम 15 लोगों की मौत हुई है और 30 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए हैं। किसी आतंकवादी संगठन ने हालांकि इस हमले की फिलहाल जिम्मेदारी नहीं ली है। (वार्ता)

