बम धमाके में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट अंपायर बिस्मिल्लाह की मौत

स्थानीय मीडिया के अनुसार इस हमले में कम से कम 15 लोगों की मौत हुई है और 30 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए हैं। किसी आतंकवादी संगठन ने हालांकि इस हमले की फिलहाल जिम्मेदारी नहीं ली है। (वार्ता)
Shocking news— M.ibrahim Momand (@IbrahimReporter) October 3, 2020
Seven members of @ACBofficials elite Umpire #BismillahJanShinwari who officiated in many international matches has martyred in a road side bomb blast today in Shinwari district of Nangarhar.
The world T20 No 1 bowler Rashid Khan too belong to that district too. pic.twitter.com/kWCgBLtV8z