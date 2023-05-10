इमरान खान की गिरफ्तारी के बाद PAK में बवाल, देश के कई शहरों में हिंसा Live updates

Core-Commander house Lahore. pic.twitter.com/gXsMtHUCWM— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 9, 2023
Views from GHQ RawalPindi...#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن #عمران_خان_کی_جان_کو_خطرہ pic.twitter.com/MXuESGKVbc— Mahnoor Azhar (@MahnoorAzhar_) May 9, 2023
In Pakistan after Imran Khan arrest, unruly mob burnt major military sites. Protestors enter many Corps Commander including GHQ Rawalpindi. Civil war in Pakistan. This is the only outcome of military intervention in the politics of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/UPgRJTU3M4— Mohd. Ishaq Chowdhary (@IshaqMChowdhary) May 9, 2023