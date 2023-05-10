Select Your Language

इमरान खान की गिरफ्तारी के बाद PAK में बवाल, देश के कई शहरों में हिंसा Live updates

बुधवार, 10 मई 2023 (00:20 IST)
इस्लामाबाद। Imran Khan Arrest : पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान (Imran Khan ) को राष्ट्रीय जवाबदेही ब्यूरो (एनएबी) ने इस्लामाबाद हाईकोर्ट (आईएचसी) से मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। लाहौर से इस्लामाबाद पहुंचे खान इस्लामाबाद हाईकोर्ट में एक बायोमेट्रिक प्रक्रिया से गुजर रहे थे तभी रेंजर्स ने कांच की खिड़की को तोड़ दिया और वकीलों एवं खान के सुरक्षा कर्मचारियों की पिटाई करने के बाद इमरान खान गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसके बाद इमरान खान के समर्थक भड़क गए हैं। समर्थकों द्वारा देश के कई शहरों में हिंसा और आगजनी की जा रही है। पाकिस्तान के हालात से जुड़ा हर अपडेट- 


12:27 AM, 10th May
पाकिस्तान में बवाल, उपद्रवियों ने लाहौर गवर्नर हाउस में लगाई आग

12:24 AM, 10th May
गिरफ्तारी को वैध ठहराया :  इस्लामाबाद उच्च न्यायालय ने मंगलवार रात पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की गिरफ्तारी को ‘‘वैध’’ ठहराते हुए कहा कि गिरफ्तारी करते समय राष्ट्रीय जवाबदेही ब्यूरो (एनएबी) ने सभी कानूनी औपचारिकताओं को पूरा किया है। मुख्य न्यायाधीश ने शुरू में गृह सचिव, इस्लामाबाद पुलिस महानिरीक्षक (आईजी) और अन्य अधिकारियों को आदेश दिया कि वे 15 मिनट के भीतर गिरफ्तारी के बारे में जवाब दें।

10:47 PM, 9th May
इमरान खान की गिरफ्तारी को इस्लामाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने सही बताया। गिरफ्तारी को गैर कानूनी बताने की याचिका खारिज।

10:22 PM, 9th May
पाकिस्तान में जारी हिंसक विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच देशभर के सभी निजी स्कूल कल से अगले आदेश तक बंद रहेंगे। परीक्षाएं रद्द की गईं। पाकिस्तान में गृह मंत्रालय के आदेश पर मोबाइल नेटवर्क और इंटरनेट सर्विस प्रभावित हैं। देश में कई स्थानों पर इंटरनेट नहीं चल रहा है या स्पीड धीमी चल रही है।

09:37 PM, 9th May
लाहौर आवास में बोला हमला : लाहौर में बड़ी संख्या में ‘पीटीआई’ कार्यकर्ताओं ने कोर कमांडर के लाहौर आवास पर धावा बोल दिया और गेट व खिड़कियों के शीशे तोड़ दिए। हालांकि सेना के जवानों ने वहां उग्र प्रदर्शनकारियों को रोकने की कोशिश नहीं की। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने इस दौरान सेना के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने छावनी इलाके में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। मुख्य सड़कों पर विरोध प्रदर्शन के कारण लाहौर बाकी प्रांत से लगभग कट गया।
 
इंटरनेट सेवा बंद करने अनुरोध : सबसे अधिक आबादी वाले प्रांत पंजाब की कार्यवाहक सरकार ने कानून-व्यवस्था काबू करने के लिए रेंजरों को बुलाया और धारा 144 लगा दी, जिसके तहत एक जगह पर 5 से अधिक लोग इकट्ठा नहीं हो सकते। गृह विभाग के मुताबिक 2  दिन तक लोगों के एकत्र होने पर रोक रहेगी। पंजाब सरकार ने पाकिस्तान दूरसंचार प्राधिकरण से प्रांत के उन क्षेत्रों में इंटरनेट और मोबाइल सेवाओं को निलंबित करने का अनुरोध किया जहां हिंसक विरोध प्रदर्शन हुए हैं।
 
इन शहरों में पथराव : पीटीआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने फैसलाबाद शहर में गृह मंत्री राणा सनाउल्लाह के आवास पर भी पथराव किया। इसी तरह, मुल्तान, झंग, गुजरांवाला, शेखूपुरा, कसूर, खानेवाल, वेहारी, हफीजाबाद और गुजरात शहरों में भी विरोध प्रदर्शन हुए हैं।

09:19 PM, 9th May
पाकिस्तान में जारी प्रदर्शन के बीच इस्लामाबाद पुलिस के 5 जवान घायल हो गए हैं। पुलिस ने कानून का उल्लंघन करने के आरोप में अब तक 43 प्रदर्शनकारियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

भारतीय रक्षा बल पाकिस्तान के घटनाक्रमों के मद्देनजर वहां के हालात पर पैनी नजर रखे हुए है। सूत्रों ने बताया कि नियंत्रण रेखा और अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर सुरक्षाबलों द्वारा कड़ी निगरानी रखी जा रही है।

08:49 PM, 9th May
पाकिस्तान में मियांवाली एयरबेस पर रखे डमी एयरक्राफ्ट को उपद्रवियों ने जला दिया है। 

08:43 PM, 9th May
लाहौर में कई जगह आगजनी और तोड़फोड़, इस्लामाबाद में धारा 144 लागू की गई है।  बैरिकेट्‍स लगाकर इन कार्यकताओं को रोका जा रहा है। इस्लामाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने इमरान खान मामले पर फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है। इस पर फैसला कल सुनाया जाएगा।

08:43 PM, 9th May
रावलपिंडी में तो पाकिस्तानी सेना के मुख्यालय पर भी हमला किया गया है। इसके अलावा लाहौर कैंट में सैन्य कमांडरों के घरों में आगजनी की गई है।

08:42 PM, 9th May
पाकिस्तान के कई शहरों में तोड़फोड़ और आगजनी की खबरें हैं। पेशावर, लाहौर, फैसलाबाद, मुल्तान, विहाड़ी, गिलगिट, कराची, खानेवाल, गुजरांवाला रहीम यार खान, बहावलपुर, चरसद्दा, सरगोधा में कार्यकर्ता हिंसा पर उतारू हैं। क्वेटा में प्रदर्शनकारियों के साथ झड़प में एक बच्चे की गोली लगने के मौत की रिपोर्ट है।

