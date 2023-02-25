Select Your Language

ईरान ने बनाई खतरनाक क्रूज मिसाइल, ट्रंप को दी जान से मारने की धमकी

शनिवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2023 (10:59 IST)
तेहरान। ईरान ने एक नई क्रूज मिसाइल पावेह डेवलप की है, जो कि 1,650 किमी की दूरी तक अपने लक्ष्य को तबाह करने में सक्षम है। इस बीच ईरान रिवॉल्यूशनरी गार्ड्स एयरोस्पेस फोर्स के प्रमुख अमीराली हाजीज़ादेह ने पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की हत्या की धमकी दी है।
 
हाजीजादेह ने ईरान के एक शीर्ष ईरानी कमांडर की अमेरिकी हत्या का बदला लेने के लिए बात करते हुए कहा कि हम ट्रंप, माइक पॉम्पियों और मैकेंजी को मारने में सक्षम हैं जिन्होंने कासिम सुलेमानी को मारने के आदेश दिए थे।
 
हाजीजादेह ने एक साक्षात्कार में बताया कि 1650 किमी की रेंज वाली हमारी क्रूज मिसाइल को इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक ऑफ ईरान के मिसाइल जखीरे में शामिल किया गया है। टेलीविजन चैनल ने पावेह क्रूज मिसाइल की टेस्टिंग का फुटेज भी प्रसारित किया।
 
ईरान की इस टेस्टिंग ने पश्चिमी देशों के कान खड़े कर दिए हैं। उनका मानना है कि रूस इस मिसाइल का इस्तेमाल यूक्रेन युद्ध में भी कर सकता है।
