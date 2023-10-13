Select Your Language

60 हमास आतंकियों को मारकर 250 बंधकों को छुड़ाया, IDF ने जारी किया वीडियो

शुक्रवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2023 (09:56 IST)
, शुक्रवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2023 (09:56 IST)
Israel Hamas war : इसराइली सेना (IDF) ने सूफा मिलिट्री पोस्ट पर हमला कर 60 आतंकियों को मारकर 250 बंधकों को छुड़ाया। इस ऑपरेशन में हमास के डिप्टी कमांडर समेत 26 हमास आतंकियों को जिंदा पकड़ा। 
 
इसराइली सेना द्वारा सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट एक्स पर जारी किए गए वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा है कि किस तरह इसराइली सैनिकों ने विशेष अभियान चलाकर हमास आतंकियों को पस्त कर दिया। 
 
वीडियो के साथ पोस्ट शेयर कर कहा गया है कि 7 अक्टूबर को सूफा सैन्य चौकी पर नियंत्रण हासिल करने के संयुक्त प्रयास में फ्लोटिला 13 एलिट यूनिट को गाजा सुरक्षा बाड़ के आसपास के क्षेत्र में तैनात किया गया था। सैनिकों ने करीब 250 बंधकों को छुड़ा लिया।
 
इस बीच इसराइली सेना प्रमुख ने पहली बार माना कि सुरक्षा में चूक हुई। उन्होंने कहा कि हम शनिवार को लोगों की उम्मीद पर खरे नहीं उतरे। सुरक्षा में चूक के लिए IDF जिम्मेदार है। उन्होंने कहा कि दुश्मनों के वजूद को मिटा देंगे। यहीं हमारा मिशन है।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि इसराइल ने गाजा में हमास के ठिकानों पर ताबड़तोड़ हमले करते हुए 6 दिन में 6000 बम गिराए हैं। इस दौरान 3600 जगहों को निशाना बनाया गया है। इसराइली हमले से गाजा में 1500 से ज्यादा लोग मारे जा चुके हैं।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta

