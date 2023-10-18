Select Your Language

इसराइल ने बताया कैसे मिसफायर हुआ हमास का राकेट और गाजा के अस्पताल में गिरा VIDEO

, बुधवार, 18 अक्टूबर 2023 (12:54 IST)
Israel Hamas war update : गाजा के अस्पताल में हुए भीषण धमाके से पूरी दुनिया दहल गई। हादसे में 500 लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका है। इस बीच इसराइल ने एक वीडियो जारी कर बताया कि कैसे हमास का राकेट मिसफायर हुआ और गाजा के अस्पताल पर गिरा।
 
इस बीच इसराइली सेना ने एक वीडियो जारी कर इस हमले के लिए हमास को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। उसने दावा किया कि हमास इसराइल पर हमला करना चाहता था लेकिन राकेट मिस फायर होकर अस्पताल पर गिर गया।
 
आईडीएफ ने एक और वीडियो जारी कर दावा किया किइस्लामिक जिहाद आतंकवादी संगठन द्वारा किए गए एक असफल रॉकेट प्रक्षेपण ने गाजा शहर के अल अहली अस्पताल को निशाना बनाया। इस्लामिक जिहाद आतंकवादी संगठन द्वारा विफल रॉकेट प्रक्षेपण से पहले और बाद में अस्पताल के आसपास के क्षेत्र से आईएएफ फुटेज।
 
इसराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने मौतों के लिए गाजा में क्रूर आतंकवादियों को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। नेतन्याहू ने एक बयान में कहा कि पूरी दुनिया जानती है कि गाजा के अस्पताल पर हमला करने वाले गाजा के क्रूर आतंकवादी हैं, न कि आईडीएफ। उन्होंने कहा कि जिन्होंने निर्दयता से हमारे बच्चों की हत्या की, वे अपने बच्चों की भी जान ले रहे हैं।
