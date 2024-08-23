Select Your Language

नेपाल में बड़ा हादसा, नदी में गिरी बस, 14 भारतीयों की मौत

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 23 अगस्त 2024 (13:10 IST)
nepal bus accident : नेपाल में पोखरा से काठमांडू जा रही एक बस तनहुन के पास एक नदी में गिर गई। यूपी में रजिस्टर्ड इस बस में 40 भारतीय सवार थे। हादसे के बाद रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है। बताया जा रहा है कि अब तक 14 भारतीयों की लाशें बरामद हो चुकी हैं जबकि16 लोगों को रेस्क्यू कर लिया गया है। लापता लोगों की तलाश में नेपाल पुलिस और NDRF जुटी है।
 
तनहुन के एसपी बीरेंद्र शाही ने बताया कि मार्सयांगडी अंबुखैरेनी ग्रामीण नगर पालिका के वार्ड नंबर 2 स्थित ऐन पहरा के पास नदी में बस गिर गई।

जिला पुलिस कार्यालय तनहुन के डीएसपी दीपकुमार राया ने पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि UP FT 7623 नंबर प्लेट वाली बस नदी में गिर गई है। बस पोखरा से काठमांडू जा रही थी।
 
नेपाल में भारतीय यात्री बस के नदी में गिरने से कई लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका है। बस में सवार सभी लोग भारतीय थे और नेपाल यात्रा पर गए थे। दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस का नंबर यूपी एफटी 7623 बताया जा रहा है।
