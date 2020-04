बड़ी खगोलीय घटना, बिना नुकसान पहुंचाए पृथ्वी के करीब से गुजरा उल्कापिंड

Just a few minutes ago at 11:56 SAST, Asteroid 1998 OR2 passed at a distance of 6.3 million km; 16 Lunar Distances from Earth. At ~2km across it is one of the largest potentially hazardous asteroids known to exist. This video was taken last night by Willie Koorts #1998OR2 pic.twitter.com/ZlNdnh7YhC