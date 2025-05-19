Biodata Maker

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






पुर्तगाल में भारतीय दूतावास के सामने पाकिस्तानियों की कायराना हरकत, दूतावास ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Portugal

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, सोमवार, 19 मई 2025 (08:36 IST)
दुनियाभर में पाकिस्तानियों की कायरना हरकतें रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। लेकिन भारतीय भी उनका जमकर जवाब दे रहे हैं। दरअसल, अब पाकिस्तानी पुर्तगाल में भारतीय दूतावास के बाहर जमा हो गए। पाकिस्तान के लोग अब विदेशों में भारतीय दूतावासों को निशाना बना रहे हैं। पाकिस्तानियों ने ऐसा ही एक प्रयास पुर्तगाल में भी किया है। यहां लिस्बन में भारतीय दूतावास के सामने पाकिस्तानियों ने कायराना विरोध प्रदर्शन का आयोजन किया था। लेकिन भारतीय दूतावास के अधिकारियों ने पाकिस्तानियों को करारा जवाब दे डाला।
पुर्तगाल में भारतीय दूतावास के बाहर पाकिस्तानियों के कायराना प्रदर्शन का जवाब भारतीय अधिकारियों ने खास अंदाज में दिया। यहां भारतीय दूतावास ने बिल्डिंग के ऊपर ऑपरेशन सिंदूर का एक पोस्टर लगाया। इस पोस्टर पर लिखा था कि ऑपरेशन सिंदूर अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। भारतीय अधिकारियों ने इस पोस्टर के माध्यम से पाकिस्तानियों को साफ चेतावनी भेजी है।

इस पूरी घटना को लेकर पुर्तगाल के भारतीय दूतावास ने X पर जानकारी साझा की है। दूतावास ने लिखा- "हमारे चांसरी भवन के पास पाकिस्तान द्वारा आयोजित कायरतापूर्ण विरोध प्रदर्शन का जवाब ‘ऑपरशन सिंदूर’ के साथ दृढ़तापूर्वक दिया गया है। दूतावास की सुरक्षा करने में सहयोग के लिए पुर्तगाल सरकार और उसके पुलिस अधिकारियों को धन्यवाद। भारत ऐसे उकसावे के कदमों से नहीं डरेगा। हमारा संकल्प अटल है।"
Edited By: Navin Rangiyal  

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

मुंबई में 2 परिवारों के बीच झड़प में 3 लोगों की मौत, 4 घायल

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो