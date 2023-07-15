Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बैस्टिल डे परेड में भारतीय टुकड़ी देख खुश हुए पीएम मोदी

शनिवार, 15 जुलाई 2023 (12:17 IST)
PM Modi France Visit : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने शनिवार को फ्रांस की अपनी यात्रा को यादगार करार दिया और कहा कि भारतीय टुकड़ी को बैस्टिल दिवस परेड में हिस्सा लेते देखना शानदार था। भारत की तीनों सेनाओं के एक दल ने इस परेड में हिस्सा लिया।
 
परेड में फ्रांसीसी लड़ाकू विमानों के साथ भारतीय वायुसेना (आईएएफ) के राफेल लड़ाकू विमान भी ‘फ्लाईपास्ट’ में शामिल हुए।
 
मोदी फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों के निमंत्रण पर फ्रांस की 2 दिवसीय आधिकारिक यात्रा पर आए थे। वह फ्रांस की यात्रा संपन्न कर शनिवार को संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (यूएई) की एक दिवसीय यात्रा पर पहुंचे।
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने परेड की तस्वीरें ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'फ्रांस की यात्रा यादगार रही। यह इन मायनों में भी खास रही कि मुझे बैस्टिल दिवस परेड में शामिल होने का अवसर मिला। भारतीय टुकड़ी को इसमें हिस्सा लेते देखना शानदार रहा। मैं राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों और फ्रांस के लोगों के गर्मजोशी भरे बर्ताव के लिए उनका आभार व्यक्त करता हूं। भारत और फ्रांस के बीच मित्रता बढ़ती रहे।'
 
फ्रांसीसी राष्ट्रीय दिवस या बैस्टिल दिवस का फ्रांस के इतिहास में एक विशेष स्थान है, क्योंकि यह 1789 में हुई फ्रांसीसी क्रांति के दौरान बैस्टिल जेल पर हुए हमले की याद दिलाता है। इस समारोह का मुख्य आकर्षण बैस्टिल दिवस परेड होती है।

