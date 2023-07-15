बैस्टिल डे परेड में भारतीय टुकड़ी देख खुश हुए पीएम मोदी

फ्रांसीसी राष्ट्रीय दिवस या बैस्टिल दिवस का फ्रांस के इतिहास में एक विशेष स्थान है, क्योंकि यह 1789 में हुई फ्रांसीसी क्रांति के दौरान बैस्टिल जेल पर हुए हमले की याद दिलाता है। इस समारोह का मुख्य आकर्षण बैस्टिल दिवस परेड होती है।
This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the… pic.twitter.com/BllJ8gVj8e— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023