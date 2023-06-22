PM Modi US Visit : व्हाइट हाउस में पीएम मोदी का भव्य स्वागत, LIVE

व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचने पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का भव्य स्वागत किया। राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन और उनकी पत्नी ने प्रधानमंत्री का स्वागत किया।
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden welcome PM Modi on his arrival at the White House@AshokShrivasta6 @BhatSakal @ajayddnews @ArunSharmaLive#IndiaUSAPartnership #ModiInUSA pic.twitter.com/A85XYhIsrp— DD News (@DDNewslive) June 22, 2023
Looking forward to today’s talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations. https://t.co/rdwxCyrRyu