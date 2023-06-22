Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

PM Modi US Visit : व्हाइट हाउस में पीएम मोदी का भव्य स्वागत, LIVE

गुरुवार, 22 जून 2023 (20:00 IST)
PM Modi US Visit LIVE: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी अमेरिका की तीन दिनी यात्रा पर हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन आज द्विपक्षीय बातचीत करने वाले हैं। इसमें भारत के अमेरिका के बीच कई अहम रक्षा सौदों पर भी डील होने की संभावना है। पीएम मोदी के अमेरिका दौरे का हर अपडेट-

दोनों नेताओं के बीच वार्ता : व्हाइट हाउस के ओवल कार्यालय में मोदी और बाइडन ने आमने सामने की बैठक की। इसके बाद शिष्टमंडल स्तर की वार्ता होगी। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा आज की तेजी से बदल रहे वैश्विक स्थिति में सभी की नज़र विश्व के दो सबसे बड़े लोकतांत्रिक देश भारत और अमेरिका पर है। मेरा मानना है कि हमारी रणनीतिक साझेदारी मानव जाति के कल्याण, वैश्विक शांति और स्थिरता, लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों में विश्वास रखने वाली सभी ताकतों के लिए बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण है।

क्या बोले मोदी 
भारत और अमेरिका की मित्रता पूरी दुनिया के सामर्थ्‍य को बढ़ाने में मददगार होगी। 
दोनों देश साथ मिलकर काम करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। 
भारत और अमेरिका की व्यवस्थाएं लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों पर आधारित हैं। 
हम दोनों ही देश अपनी विविधता पर गर्व करते हैं।
हम सर्वजन हिताय, सर्वजन हिताय के सिद्धांत को मानते हैं।

व्हाइट हाउस में स्वागत के लिए मोदी ने बाइडेन का आभार व्यक्त किया और कहा यह 140 करोड़ देशवासियों का सम्मान है। यह अमेरिका में रह रहे भारतीयों का भी सम्मान है।  तीन दशक पहले मैं साधारण व्यक्ति के तौर पर अमेरिका आया था और व्हाइट हाउस को बाहर से देखा था। 

बाइडेन ने स्वागत भाषण में क्या कहा : राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन ने कहा कि अमेरिका और भारत के बीच संबंध 21वीं सदी में सबसे निर्णायक रिश्तों में से एक है। पीएम मोदी का व्हाइट हाउस में वापस स्वागत है। मैं यहां राजकीय यात्रा पर आपकी मेजबानी करने वाला पहला व्यक्ति बनकर सम्मानित महसूस कर रहा हूं।
 
- पीएम मोदी को गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया।   
- पीएम मोदी ने कैबिनेट से मुलाकात की। 
व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचने पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का भव्य स्वाग‍त किया। राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन और उनकी पत्नी ने प्रधानमंत्री का स्वागत किया।


