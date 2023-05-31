Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

सैन फ्रांसिस्को में राहुल गांधी बोले, पीएम मोदी भगवान को भी समझा सकते हैं

बुधवार, 31 मई 2023 (09:13 IST)
Rahul Gandhi news : पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने अमेरिका के सैन फ्रांसिस्को में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर तंज कसे हुए कहा कि पीएम मोदी भगवान को भी समझा सकते हैं। 
 
उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ लोगों को सब पता होने का भ्रम। पीएम मोदी भी उनमें से एक हैं। वे सोचते हैं कि ये इतिहाकारों को इतिहास, वैज्ञानिकों को विज्ञान और सैनिकों को युद्ध के बारे में बता सकते हैं।
 
राहुल ने कहा कि ये लोग सोचते हैं कि उन्हें भगवान से भी ज्यादा पता है, वे भगवान को भी समझा सकते हैं। कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा कि ब्रह्मांड कैसे बनाना है ये भी वह भगवान को बता सकते हैं।
 
राहुल ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी सबके साथ है। हम सबको बोलने का मौका देते हैं। उन्होंने केंद्रीय एजेंसियों के गलत उपयोग का सरकार पर आरोप लगाया है।
 
कांग्रेस ने अपनी भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के बारे में भी बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ने भारत जोड़ो यात्रा को रोकने के लिए हरसंभव कोशिश की, लेकिन इसका प्रभाव बढ़ता ही गया।  

