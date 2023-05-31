सैन फ्रांसिस्को में राहुल गांधी बोले, पीएम मोदी भगवान को भी समझा सकते हैं

राहुल ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी सबके साथ है। हम सबको बोलने का मौका देते हैं। उन्होंने केंद्रीय एजेंसियों के गलत उपयोग का सरकार पर आरोप लगाया है।
A few people in India are absolutely convinced that they know everything. They think they can explain history to historians, science to scientists and warfare to the army.— Congress (@INCIndia) May 31, 2023
But at the core of it is mediocrity. They're not ready to listen!
: Sh. @RahulGandhi in San Francisco,… pic.twitter.com/WiJZqygkCk
सरकार ने भारत जोड़ो यात्रा को रोकने के लिए पूरी ताकत लगा दी।— Congress (@INCIndia) May 31, 2023
लेकिन कुछ काम नहीं किया और यात्रा का असर बढ़ता गया।
यह इसलिए हुआ क्योंकि 'भारत जोड़ो' का आइडिया सबके दिलों में है।
: अमेरिका के सैन फ्रांसिस्को में @RahulGandhi जी pic.twitter.com/l5W6Fjy25g