Video : पर्म यूनिवर्सिटी में फायरिंग के दौरान 8 लोगों की मौत, 14 घायल, जान बचाने के लिए बिल्डिंग से कूदे स्टूडेंट-प्रोफेसर

webdunia
सोमवार, 20 सितम्बर 2021 (13:40 IST)
रूस की पर्म यूनिवर्सिटी में सोमवार को फायरिंग हुई। इस घटना में 8 लोगों की मौत की खबर है। खबरों के मुताबिक शूटर को सुरक्षा बलों ने मार गिराया है।
शूटर ने कैंपस में घुसते ही अंधाधुंध फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। हमलावर की पहचान तिमूर बेकमांसुरोव के तौर पर हुई है।
webdunia
हालांकि, वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा है कि फायरिंग के दौरान छात्र जान बचाने के लिए खिड़कियों से कूद रहे हैं।
पर्म स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्र दूर-दूर से पढ़ने के लिए आते हैं, लेकिन अचानक यहां फायरिंग की आवाज सुनाई दी। खबरों के अनुसार एक अज्ञात हमलावर ने छात्रों पर फायरिंग करना शुरू कर दिया। गौरतलब है कि रूस में पहले भी कई आतंकी हमले हो चुके हैं। 
चेचन्या में कुछ साल पहले कई आतंकी हमले हुए थे। रूस अपने देश की आंतरिक सुरक्षा के लिए बहुत अलर्ट रहता है। हमलावर को मारने के बाद पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

आरोपी की पहचान करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। पता लगाया जा रहा है कि बंदूकधारी क्या यूनिवर्सिटी का कोई छात्र था या आतंकी था? हालांकि अभी यह जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है।

