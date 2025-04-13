1000 बार हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ने से क्या होगा?
रूसी मिसाइल अटैक में भारतीय दवा कंपनी का गोदाम तबाह, क्या बोला यूक्रेनी दूतावास?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 13 अप्रैल 2025 (07:51 IST)
Russia Ukraine War : रूस ने शनिवार को यूक्रेन में एक बड़ा मिसाइल हमला कर भारतीय दवा कंपनी कुसुम फार्मा के गोदाम को तबाह कर दिया। इस हमले के बाद भारत स्थित यूक्रेनी दूतावास ने रूस और भारत की दोस्ती पर भी सवाल उठाए।  
 
भारत स्थित यूक्रेनी दूतावास ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर एक पोस्ट में दूतावास ने आरोप लगाया कि यद्यपि रूस, भारत के साथ विशेष मित्रता का दावा करता है, लेकिन वह जानबूझकर यूक्रेन में भारतीय व्यवसाय को निशाना बना रहा है। बच्चों और बुजुर्गों के लिए बनी दवाइयों को नष्ट कर रहा है।
 
वहीं यूक्रेन में ब्रिटेन के राजदूत मार्टिन हैरिस ने एक तस्वीर भी पोस्ट की जिसमें एक गोदाम जैसे स्ट्रक्टर से धुआं निकल रहा है और वहां पर फायर ब्रिगेड भी मौजूद है।
 
बताया जा रहा है कि रूस ने जिस भारतीय कंपनी पर मिसाइल अटैक किया है वह यूक्रेन की सबसे बड़ी फार्मा कंपनियों में से एक है। यह यूक्रेन में दवा की जरूरतें पूरी करने में इस कंपनी की अहम भूमिका रही है।
