शराब से 7 तरह के कैंसर, क्या बोतल पर दिखेगी चेतावनी?

विवेक मूर्ति के अनुसार, शराब का सेवन कम से कम सात प्रकार के कैंसर जैसे स्तन, कोलन और लिवर कैंसर के जोखिम को बढ़ाता है। अधिकांश अमेरिकी उपभोक्ता इस खतरे से अनजान हैं। वर्तमान चेतावनी लेबल, जो 1988 से लागू है, केवल गर्भवती महिलाओं और मशीनरी संचालन पर प्रभाव की बात करता है।
NEW: Today, I’m releasing a Surgeon General’s Advisory on the causal link between alcohol consumption and increased cancer risk. Alcohol is the 3rd leading preventable cause of cancer in the U.S., contributing to about 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 cancer deaths each year. pic.twitter.com/sKTlPAZlFw— Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) January 3, 2025