शराब से 7 तरह के कैंसर, क्या बोतल पर दिखेगी चेतावनी?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 4 जनवरी 2025 (10:37 IST)
cancer caused by alcohal : अमेरिका के सर्जन जनरल विवेक मूर्ति ने दावा किया कि शराब से 7 तरह के कैंसर होते हैं। उन्होंने शराब की बोतलों पर कैंसर के खतरे की चेतावनी देने की भी सिफारिश की। चेतावनी में लिखा जा सकता है कि इसके सेवन से ब्रेस्ट, कोलोन, लीवर और अन्य तरह के कैंसर के विकसित होने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है।
 
डॉ. विवेक मूर्ति ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर लिखा,  'आज, मैं शराब के सेवन और बढ़ते कैंसर के खतरे के बीच इसके कारण के संबंध में सर्जन जनरल की सलाह जारी कर रहा हूं। अमेरिका में कैंसर का तीसरा सबसे प्रमुख कारण शराब है। यह हर साल लगभग 100,000 कैंसर मामलों और 20,000 कैंसर से होने वाली मौतों का कारण बनता है।
 
विवेक मूर्ति के अनुसार, शराब का सेवन कम से कम सात प्रकार के कैंसर जैसे स्तन, कोलन और लिवर कैंसर के जोखिम को बढ़ाता है। अधिकांश अमेरिकी उपभोक्ता इस खतरे से अनजान हैं। वर्तमान चेतावनी लेबल, जो 1988 से लागू है, केवल गर्भवती महिलाओं और मशीनरी संचालन पर प्रभाव की बात करता है।
 
डॉ मूर्ति ने शराब की खपत की सीमा पर जारी गाइडलाइन का फिर से मूल्यांकन किए जाने की अपील की, ताकि लोग ये तय करते समय कैंसर के खतरे का आकलन कर सकें कि क्या पीना है या कितना पीना है?
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

