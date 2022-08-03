US स्पीकर के दौरे से भड़का ड्रैगन, ताइवान के एयरस्पेस में घुसे 21 चीनी लड़ाकू विमान

21 PLA aircraft (J-11*8, J-16*10, KJ-500 AEW&C, Y-9 EW and Y-8 ELINT) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on August 2, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/F5Qf2OVXao pic.twitter.com/1EJEdsDQGM