US स्पीकर के दौरे से भड़का ड्रैगन, ताइवान के एयरस्पेस में घुसे 21 चीनी लड़ाकू विमान

बुधवार, 3 अगस्त 2022 (00:13 IST)
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan: चीन (China) की चेतावनियों को दरकिनार करते हुए अमेरिकी (American) स्पीकर नैंसी पैलोसी (Nancy Pelosi) मंगलवार को ताइवान पहुंचीं। नैंसी के ताइवान पहुंचने के घंटेभर से भी कम समय में चीन ने ताइवान को सैन्य हमले की धमकी दी। खबरें हैं कि चीन के 21 लड़ाकू विमानों ने ताइवान की सीमा के पास उड़ान भरी।
 
चीन ने धमकी दी कि चीनी सेना का ईस्टर्न थिएटर कमांड ताइवान में सैन्य अभियान चलाएगा। नैंसी पैलोसी के ताइवान पहुंचने के बाद चीन का रक्षा मंत्रालय हाई अलर्ट पर है। चीन ने धमकी दी है कि वह ताइवान के चारों ओर 4 से 7 अगस्त तक युद्धभ्यास करेगा।
चीनी सरकारी मीडिया ने यहां के रक्षा मंत्रालय के हवाले से मंगलवार को कहा कि ताइवान में लक्षित हमले किए जाएंगे। बताया गया कि चीनी आर्मी (PLA) ताइवान में लक्षित अटैक करेगी। चीन की तरफ से यह धमकी नैंसी पैलोसी के ताइवान पहुंचने के घंटेभर से कम समय में आई।
हालांकि ताइवान का कहना है कि चीन की तरफ से यह मनोवैज्ञानिक दबाव बनाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। पिछले 25 वर्षों में यह पहला मौका है, जब नैंसी पैलोसी जैसी हाई लेवल की यूएस रिप्रजेंटेटिव ताइवान पहुंची हैं।  ताइवान ने आरोप लगाए हैं कि वहां साइबर अटैक हो रहे हैं।

Delhi में Corona के मामलों में बड़ा उछाल, बीते 24 घंटे में 1,500 से ज्यादा नए मरीज, 3 की गई जान

