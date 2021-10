IPL 2021 फाइनल: चेन्नई ने कोलकाता को 27 रनों से हराया, फैंस ने मनाया जश्न

Fantastic FOUR!



The @msdhoni-led @ChennaiIPL beat #KKR by 27 runs in the #VIVOIPL #Final & clinch their IPL title. #CSKvKKR



A round of applause for @KKRiders, who are the runners-up of the season.



Scorecard https://t.co/JOEYUSwYSt pic.twitter.com/PQGanwi3H3