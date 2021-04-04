Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

चोटिल रिंकू सिंह की जगह कोलकाता में शामिल हुए गुरकीरत मान

रविवार, 4 अप्रैल 2021 (00:54 IST)
घुटने की चोट के कारण रिंकू सिंह यह आईपीएल 2021 का हिस्सा नहीं बन पाएंगे। उनकी जगह कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने गुरकीरत मान के साथ अनुबंध किया है जो आईपीएल नीलामी 2021 में किसी फ्रेंचाइजी द्वारा नहीं खरीदे गए थे। 
 
साल 2017 में अपना आईपीएल करियर शुरु करने वाले रिंकू सिंह ने कुल 11 मैच खेले हैं।  उनकी जगह लेने वाले गुरकीरत मान साल 2020 में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर में शामिल थे। इसके बाद उन्हें आईपीएल 2021 की नीलामी के लिए रीलीज कर दिया गया।
 
गुरकीरत मान को उनके बेस प्राइस 50 लाख पर कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने खरीद लिया। गौरतलब है कि मान को आईपीएल नीलामी में किसी भी फ्रेंचाइजी ने खरीदने का मन नहीं बनाया था। यह गुरकीरत मान का आठवां आईपीएल होगा।
 
इस खबर के आने के बाद रिंकू सिंह ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड होने लगा और कुछ ऐसे मजेदार कमेंट्स आए-  
इससे पहले हाल ही में न्यूजीलैंड के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज फिन एलेन ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर की टीम में जोश फिलिप की जगह ली थी।एलेन का बेस प्राइस फिलिप जितना ही 20 लाख रुपए था।
 
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने भारत में करीब दो महीने से अधिक समय तक बायो-बबल (जैव सुरक्षित वातावरण) में रहने की चिंता को लेकर आईपीएल 2021 में अनुपलब्ध रहने वाले ऑस्ट्रेलियाई आलराउंडर मिचेल मार्श की जगह इंग्लैंड के स्टार ओपनर जैसन रॉय को टीम में शामिल किया है। सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने रॉय को उसके बेस प्राइस दो करोड़ रुपए में साइन किया है।

