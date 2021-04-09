Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

आईपीएल के पहले मैच में 5 विकेट लेने वाले पहले गेंदबाज बने हर्षल पटेल

शुक्रवार, 9 अप्रैल 2021 (21:23 IST)
आईपीएल की यही खूबसूरती है। पहले मैच से पहले शायद क्रिकेट फैंस ने हर्षल पटेल का नाम भी नहीं सुना होगा और उनके पहले ओवर को देखकर ऐसा लगा भी नहीं कि आज वह कुछ कमाल कर पाएंगे। 
 
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के तेज गेंदबाज हर्षल पटेल की ओर विराट कोहली ने गेंद तब उछाली जब मुंबई इंडियन्स 55 रन पर 1 विकेट खो चुकी थी। पहली ही गेंद हर्षल ने नो बॉल डाल दी। इसके बाद क्रिस लिन ने उनकी गेंद पर छक्का जड़ा। चौथी गेंद पर सूर्यकुमार यादव ने भी उन पर चौका जड़ा। पहले ही ओवर में हर्षल ने 15 रन दे दिए।
 
इसके बाद किसी को उम्मीद भी नहीं थी कि विराट कोहली दुबारा हर्षल की ओर गेंद उछालेगें। लेकिन उन्होंने तब हर्षल की ओर गेंद उछाली जब मुंबई के ईशान और हार्दिक क्रीज पर मौजूद थे और रन गति को बढ़ाने का प्रयास कर रहे थे क्योंकि सिर्फ 4 ओवर बाकी थे।
 
लेकिन हर्षल ने अनुभवी हार्दिक और युवा ईशान को छकाया और दोनों को ही पगबाधा आउट कर दिया। मुंबई के लिए रनों की गति अचानक से थम गई। लेकिन असली कमाल हर्षल ने आखिरी ओवरों में किया। 
 
हर्षल ने पहले हार्दिक का विकेट लेने के बाद उनके बड़े भाई क्रुणाल का विकेट लिया। फिर अगली ही गेंद पर कीरन पोलार्ड को भी चलता कर दिया। इसके बाद आईपीएल डेब्यू कर रहे यान्सिन की भी गिल्लियां उखाड़ दी। 
 
आखिरी ओवर का आलम यह था कि बल्लेबाज गेंद पर बल्ला नहीं लगा पा रहा था और बीसवें ओवर की आखिरी गेंद पर सिर्फ 1 रन आ पाया जिससे मुंबई इंडियन्स बैंगलोर को 160 रनों का लक्ष्य दे पायी।
 
गेंदबाजी में जबरदस्त वापसी के बाद हर्षल ट्विटर पर ट्रेंडिंग हो गया और कई लोगों ने उनकी तारीफ की।हर्षल पटेलने अपने 4 ओवर के स्पैल में 27 रन देकर 5 विकेट लिए।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


