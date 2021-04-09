आईपीएल के पहले मैच में 5 विकेट लेने वाले पहले गेंदबाज बने हर्षल पटेल

Just ONE run off the last over. Fifer and an economy of— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2021
You’re a , Harshal! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #MIvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/fazyvpwSTl
Harshal Patel tonight in the IPL:
- First ever bowler to take a fifer against MI.
- First ever bowler to take a fifer in the opening game of an IPL season.
- After 8 long years an RCB bowler takes a fifer in the IPL.
- First uncapped pacer to take a fifer in the IPL.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2021
I was alive when a RCB bowler took a fifer against the defending champions and 4/5 wickets in the death. Where is your feet, sir @HarshalPatel23?
— Arya Shelby (@AryaShelby) April 9, 2021
Harshal patel after taking 5-wicket haul.#MIvRCB #Harshal #fifer pic.twitter.com/s0pFOb3aGL