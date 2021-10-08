Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

इस सीजन में तीसरी बार कप्तान बदला SRH ने, मनीष पांडे ने उछाला सिक्का

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 8 अक्टूबर 2021 (19:59 IST)
मुंबई इंडियन्स और सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के मैच पर अभी सबकी निगाहें है। खासकर मुंबई इंडियन्स के सामने सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद को 171 रनों से हराने की चुनौती है ताकि प्लेऑफ में चमत्कारिक एंट्री ली जा सके।

लेकिन जब टॉस हुआ तो सबका ध्यान रोहित शर्मा से हटकर हैदराबाद के कप्तान पर जा टिका।  रोहित के खिलाफ केन विलियमसन नहीं बल्कि मनीष पांडे खड़े थे। मनीष पांडे पिछले मैच में हैदराबाद टीम का हिस्सा तक नहीं थे और उन्हें ना केवल खिलाया गया बल्कि कप्तान भी बना दिया गया।

इस सीजन हैदराबाद ने यह तीसरा कप्तान बदला है। पहले 6 मैचों में डेविड वॉर्नर ने टीम की कमान संभाली और आईपीएल 2021 के पहले भाग के खत्म होने से पहले ही न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान केन विलियमसन को कप्तानी थमाई गई थी।

सनराईजर्स हैदराबाद के अंतिम मैच में मनीष पांडे को कप्तानी सौंपी गई। मनीष पांडे ने टॉस के वक्त बताया कि केन विलियम्सन चोटिल हैं और वह अंतिम मैच नहीं खेल पाएंगे।

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के लिए कप्तानी करने वाले मनीष पांडे आठवें और तीसरे भारतीय खिलाड़ी हैं। उनको लेकर कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स ट्विटर पर देखे गए। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


