जाधव और मलिंगा को मिलाकर एक नया गेंदबाजी एक्शन बनाया रियान पराग ने (वीडियो)

Should this delivery from Riyan Parag have been ruled illegal? Vote below #IPL2021pic.twitter.com/nD0coS7Oeg— FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) April 13, 2021
Looked that Riyan Parag bowling arm. Parag's special. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/lFTB4L9Fv7
wHaT are YoU doing here?! #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/lXuQpsGwbt— as|am (@asIam_as) April 19, 2021
Riyan Parag pulls out that ball again. Dude#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/q2s1tDtmn9
— AK #MI (@rantworld101) April 19, 2021
Kedar Jadhav after watching Riyan Parag's bowling action pic.twitter.com/oDg7EpwKOd
— The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) April 12, 2021