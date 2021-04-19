Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

जाधव और मलिंगा को मिलाकर एक नया गेंदबाजी एक्शन बनाया रियान पराग ने (वीडियो)

webdunia
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
share
सोमवार, 19 अप्रैल 2021 (22:32 IST)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स के बल्लेबाज रियान पराग को कभी कभार ही विपक्षी टीम हाथ में गेंद सौंपती है। पंजाब के खिलाफ और आज चेन्नई के खिलाफ कप्तान संजू सैमसन ने उनसे ओवर करवाए। लेकिन उनके ओवर में एक खास बात देखने को मिली। 
 
उनका गेंदबाजी एक्शन केदार जाधव और लसिथ मलिंगा का एक मिला जुला रूप लगता है। उन्होंने हाथ को सिर के ऊपर ले जाने के बजाए कंधे से नीचे ले जाकर गेंदबाजी करना जारी रखा। ऐसी गेंदबाजी उन्होंंने पंजाब किंग्स से हुए मैच में भी करी थी। 
 
हांलाकि गेंदबाजी में रियान पराग कुछ खास नहीं कर पाए क्योंकि उन्हें खास करने कप्तान ने भेजा भी नहीं था। सिर्फ ओवर निकालने के कारण से पराग को गेंदबाजी सौंपी गई थी। 
 
इस पर ट्विटर पर एक बहस छिड़ गई। कई क्रिकेट फैंस का मानना था कि रियान पराग का यह गेंदबाजी एक्शन अवैध है क्योंकि हाथ कंधे से नीचे जा रहा है। इसको अंडर आर्म बॉलिंग एक्शन कहा जाता है जो कि निषेध है। कुछ ऐसे कमेंट्स ट्विटर पर देखने को मिले।

हालांकि यह गेंदबाजी भी रियान पराग के लिए कुछ काम ना आ सकी उन्होंने 1 ओवर में 16 रन दिए। जब बल्लेबाजी पर उतरे तो भी पराग कुछ खास नहीं कर सके और मात्र 7 गेंदो में 3 रन बनाकर मोइन अली की गेंद पर जड़ेजा को कैच थमा बैठे। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क) 

Share this Story:
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

webdunia
IPL 2021: चेन्नई ने राजस्थान के सामने रखा 189 रनों का लक्ष्य

प्रचलित

webdunia

41 साल के गेल और 39 साल के एडवर्ड्स 9 साल बाद साथ दिखेंगे इंडीज की जर्सी में, ICC ने शेयर किया फोटो

webdunia

ठाकुर ने लिया सूर्यकुमार का मजेदार इंटरव्यू, पहली गेंद पर छक्के का खोला राज (वीडियो)

webdunia

ओलंपिक विजेता एथलीट हुआ एबी का फैन कहा, 'द.अफ्रीका तुम्हें इस खिलाड़ी की जरूरत है'

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos