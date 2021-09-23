Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

रोहित शर्मा को कोलकाता के खिलाफ खेलना है बेहद पसंद , पूरे किए 1000 IPL रन

webdunia
गुरुवार, 23 सितम्बर 2021 (20:10 IST)
रोहित शर्मा मुंबई इंडियन्स के लिए पिछले मैच में नहीं खेल पाए थे। लेकिन आज कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के खिलाफ पहली ही गेंद पर उन्होंने चौका मारकर पारी का आगज किया और कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के खिलाफ 100 चौके मारने वाले इकलौते बल्लेबाज बन गए।

यही नहीं एक और रिकॉर्ड उन्होंने बनाया। 18 रन बनाते साथ ही वह कोलकाता के खिलाफ 1000 रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज बन गए। यह पहला मौका है जब किसी बल्लेबाज ने एक फ्रैंचाइजी के खिलाफ 1000 आईपीएल रन पूरे किए हों।

आंकड़ो के लिहाज से देखें तो यह पता चलता है कि रोहित शर्मा को कोलकाता की गेंदबाजी खासी भाती है। उनसे नीचे हैदराबाद के बल्लेबाज डेविड वॉर्नर ने पंजाब किंग्स के खिलाफ 943 रन बनाए हैं। उन्होंने कोलकाता के खिलाफ भी 915 रन बनाए हैं।

वहीं विराट कोहली ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ 905 रन बनाए हैं। विराट के पास भी दिल्ली के खिलाफ 1000 रन बनाने का मौका रहेगा लेकिन इसके लिए उन्हें एक बड़ी पारी खेलनी पड़ेगी। इसके अलावा उन्होंने चेन्नई के खिलाफ भी 895 रन बनाए हैं।

रोहित शर्मा के फैंस ने इस पर उनको ट्विटर पर बधाई दी और कुछ मजेदार ट्वीट्स किए।


खबर लिखे जाने तक वह 30 रन बना चुके थे।

