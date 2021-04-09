Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

यह तो वीडियो गेम है! बैंगलोर मुंबई का मैच शुरू होते से ही नए स्कोरकार्ड का बना मजाक

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 9 अप्रैल 2021 (20:02 IST)
ट्विटर पर बैठे ट्रोलर्स को मजाक उड़ाने का बहाना चाहिए। इस बार उनका शिकार आईपीएल का नया स्कोरकार्ड बना। रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने टॉस जीता और मुंबई इंडियन्स को बल्लेबाजी का न्यौता दिया। 
 
चेपॉक की पिच पर मुंबई जैसे की बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी हॉटस्टार और स्टारस्पोर्ट्स पर मैच के दौरान नीचे दिखाए गए नए स्कोरकार्ड के दर्शन हुए। इसके बाद ट्विटर के ट्रोलर्स ने इसका मजाक उड़ाना शुरु कर दिया। 
क्रिकेट फैंस का मानना है कि आईपीएल 2020 का स्कोर कार्ड ज्यादा बेहतर था। यह वीडियो गेम जैसा लग रहा है। बहरहाल मैच के शुरुआत में कप्तान विराट कोहली ने टॉस जीता उस पर भी बहुत से लोगों ने चुटकी ली।
मैच के शुरुआती क्षणों में कप्तान विराट कोहली ने रोहित शर्मा को रनआउट कर दिया। मुंबई इंडियन्स की पारी धीमी गति से आगे बढ़ रही थी। खबर लिखे जाने तक आईपीएल डेब्यू करने वाले क्रिस लिन और सूर्यकुमार यादव क्रीज पर मौजूद थे।

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

