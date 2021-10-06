बढ़ती गई गेंदों की रफ्तार और ओवर खत्म होने से पहले इस कश्मीरी गेंदबाज ने फेंकी IPL 2021 की सबसे तेज गेंद

Umran Malik's slowest ball is the fastest ball for many bowlers in this tournament #RCBvsSRH— Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) October 6, 2021
*le Umran Malik : pic.twitter.com/BOSlBb53J8
Umran Malik is the fastest bowler Alive in India right now but no media, no journalist will talk about him and that's not because he is muslim.
But because he is kashmiri muslim #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/IQab2lfIZc— MAHTAB MALIK. (@mahtabmalik1580) October 6, 2021
Umran Malik is the only Indian player worthy of retention in this SRH squad.
— Manya (@CSKian716) October 6, 2021
Batsman wearing helmet while playing against Umran Malik #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/agBqszwanz
— Tejas Dange (@irony_boi10) October 6, 2021
Umran Malik consistently crossing 150-mark, something SRH batting unit lacked this #IPL.
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 6, 2021
Rcb player's to umran malik pic.twitter.com/FohmGHYOuj
— Aasman Jhopda (@AASMANJHOPDA) October 6, 2021
Team Baan usually applauds #Kashmiris known for throwing stones at a brisk pace towards person holding a woodwork at the other end. For a change they are lauding "Umran Malik" today.#RCBvsSRH
— Troll Kit (@humurkatumur) October 6, 2021इसके अलावा उनको आज विकटों के खाते में खाली हाथ नहीं जाना पड़ा। अरुण भरत को उन्होंने 10 रनों के स्कोर पर आउट कर आईपीएल में अपना पहला विकेट लिया। उमरान मलिक सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की ओर से आज के मैच में अपनी टीम के लिए सबसे किफायती भी साबित हुए। उन्होंने 4 ओवर में 5.25 की इकॉनॉमी से 21 रन देकर 1 विकेट लिया।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)