बढ़ती गई गेंदों की रफ्तार और ओवर खत्म होने से पहले इस कश्मीरी गेंदबाज ने फेंकी IPL 2021 की सबसे तेज गेंद

webdunia
बुधवार, 6 अक्टूबर 2021 (22:54 IST)
गेंद की रफ्तार की बात करें तो पिछले आईपीएल सीजन में दक्षिण अफ्रीकी गेंदबाज और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के पेसर एनरिच नोर्त्जे का नाम सुर्खियों में आ रहा था। लेकिन इस सीजन कश्मीरी गेंदबाज उमरान मलिक अपनी तेज गेंदों के लिए कमाल दिखा रहे हैं।

वह लगातार 150 किमी की रफ्तार से गेंद फेंक रहे हैं। आईपीएल 2021 में उमरान मलिक को पेसर टी नटराजन की जगह खेलने का मौका मिला था। हैदराबाद ने उन्हें शामिल भी तब किया जब प्लेऑफ में जाने की उनकी उम्मीदें खत्म हो गई थी लेकिन 2 मैचों में ही उमरान मलिक ने अपनी गेंदो की रफ्तार से सबको प्रभावित किया।

बैंगलोर के खिलाफ उन्होंने 9वां ओवर डाला और उन्होंने 147, 151, 152 और फिर 153 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से गेंद डाली। यह संभवत किसी भी भारतीय गेंदबाज द्वारा आईपीएल में डाली गई सबसे तेज गेंद भी हो सकती है।

उनकी इस तेजी की ट्विटर पर काफी तारीफ हुई।

इसके अलावा उनको आज विकटों के खाते में खाली हाथ नहीं जाना पड़ा। अरुण भरत को उन्होंने 10 रनों के स्कोर पर आउट कर आईपीएल में अपना पहला विकेट लिया। उमरान मलिक सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की ओर से आज के मैच में अपनी टीम के लिए सबसे किफायती भी साबित हुए। उन्होंने 4 ओवर में 5.25 की इकॉनॉमी से 21 रन देकर 1 विकेट लिया।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

