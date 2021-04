कप्तान कोहली ने बांधे देवदत्त की तारीफों के पुल, संजू ने कहा बल्लेबाजी पर देंगे ध्यान

Game Day: RCB v RR: A Devdutt Padikkal Special



A flawless victory courtesy a great start with the ball from Siraj and Co., a chance-less innings from DDP, and a mature knock from captain Virat Kohli helped us win 4 in 4 in our #IPL2021 campaign.#PlayBold #RCBvRR #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/nIh7r0PWIv