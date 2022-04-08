Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

गुजरात ने टॉस जीत कर पंजाब के खिलाफ किया गेंदबाजी का फैसला (वीडियो)

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 8 अप्रैल 2022 (19:19 IST)
मुंबई: गुजरात टाइटंस ने पंजाब किंग्स के खिलाफ 2022 आईपीएल के 16वें मैच में शुक्रवार को टॉस जीत कर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया।

गुजरात ने जहां टीम में दो बदलाव किए हैं, वहीं पंजाब की टीम में एक बदलाव हुआ है। गुजरात ने विजय शंकर और वरुण आरोन की जगह साई सुदर्शन और दर्शन नालकंडे को टीम में शामिल किया है, जबकि पंजाब ने भानुका राजपक्षे की जगह जॉनी बेयरस्टो को प्लेइंग इलेवन (एकादश) में लिया है।(वार्ता)
दोनों टीमें इस प्रकार हैं:

गुजरात टाइटंस : हार्दिक पांड्या (कप्तान), मैथ्यू वेड (विकेटकीपर), शुभमन गिल, साई सुदर्शन, डेविड मिलर, राहुल तेवतिया, अभिनव मनोहर, राशिद खान, लॉकी फर्ग्युसन, मोहम्मद शमी, दर्शन नालकंडे।
पंजाब किंग्स : मयंक अग्रवाल (कप्तान), शिखर धवन, लियाम लिविंगस्टोन, जॉनी बेयरस्टो (विकेटकीपर), जितेश शर्मा, शाहरुख खान, ओडियन स्मिथ, कैगिसो रबादा, राहुल चाहर, वैभव अरोड़ा, अर्शदीप सिंह।

