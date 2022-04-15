Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

हैदराबाद ने टॉस जीत कर कोलकाता के खिलाफ गेंदबाजी चुनी (वीडियो)

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 15 अप्रैल 2022 (19:33 IST)
मुंबई: सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के खिलाफ 2022 आईपीएल के 25वें मैच में शुक्रवार को टॉस जीत कर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया।

हैदराबाद ने जहां टीम में एक बदलाव किया है, वहीं कोलकाता ने तीन खिलाड़ियों काे बदला है। हैदराबाद ने वॉशिंगटन सुंदर की जगह जगदीश सुचिथ को टीम में शामिल किया है, जबकि कोलकाता ने अजिंक्या रहाणे के स्थान शेल्डन जैक्सन, सैम बिलिंग्स के स्थान पर आरोन फिंच और रसिख सलाम के स्थान पर अमन हकीम खान को प्लेइंग इलेवन (एकादश) में जगह दी है।(वार्ता)
दोनों टीमें इस प्रकार हैं:

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद : केन विलियमसन (कप्तान), निकोलस पूरन (विकेटकीपर), अभिषेक शर्मा, राहुल त्रिपाठी, एडन मारक्रम, शशांक सिंह, जगदीश सुचिथ, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, मार्को यानसन, उमरान मलिक, टी नटराजन।
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स : श्रेयस अय्यर (कप्तान), आरोन फिंच, वेंकटेश अय्यर, नीतीश राणा, आंद्रे रसेल, शेल्डन जैक्सन (विकेटकीपर), पैट कमिंस, सुनील नारायण, उमेश यादव, अमन हकीम खान, वरुण चक्रवर्ती।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

जो रूट ने छोड़ी इंग्लैंड की टेस्ट टीम की कप्तानी

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos