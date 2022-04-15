हैदराबाद ने टॉस जीत कर कोलकाता के खिलाफ गेंदबाजी चुनी (वीडियो)

Team News



change for @SunRisers as Jagadeesha Suchith is named in the team.



changes for @KKRiders as Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson & Aman Khan are picked in the team.



Follow the match https://t.co/HbO7UhlWeq#TATAIPL | #SRHvKKR



A look at the Playing XIs pic.twitter.com/vDFIZT2wPD