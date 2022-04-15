हैदराबाद ने टॉस जीत कर कोलकाता के खिलाफ गेंदबाजी चुनी (वीडियो)

दोनों टीमें इस प्रकार हैं:
Kane Williamson has won the toss & Sunrisers have elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders.
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स : श्रेयस अय्यर (कप्तान), आरोन फिंच, वेंकटेश अय्यर, नीतीश राणा, आंद्रे रसेल, शेल्डन जैक्सन (विकेटकीपर), पैट कमिंस, सुनील नारायण, उमेश यादव, अमन हकीम खान, वरुण चक्रवर्ती।
change for Sunrisers as Jagadeesha Suchith is named in the team.
changes for Kolkata Knight Riders as Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson & Aman Khan are picked in the team.
