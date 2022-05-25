Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

रजत का स्वर्ण शतक! प्लेऑफ में सैंकड़ा जड़ने वाले पहले अनकैप्ड बल्लेबाज बने पाटीदार

webdunia
बुधवार, 25 मई 2022 (22:00 IST)
रजत पाटीदार आईपीएल मेगा नीलामी में किसी टीम का हिस्सा तक नहीं बने थे। उनको लवनीथ सिसोदिया की जगह दल में शामिल किया गया था। और आज देखिए उन्होंने आईपीएल प्लेऑफ एलिमिनेटर में पहले अनकैप्ड बल्लेबाज का मुकाम हासिल कर लिया।

लखनऊ के खिलाफ रजत पाटीदार ने पहले 28 गेंदो में अर्धशतक पूरा किया। इसके बाद बैंगलोर की ओर से लगातार प्रहार करते रहे और 49 गेंदो में अपना शतक भी पूरा कर लिया। यह आईपीएल में किसी भी अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ी द्वारा बनाया गया सबसे तेज शतक था। इसके अलावा रजत पाटीदार बैंगलोर से भी पहले खिलाड़ी है जिन्होंने एलिमेनेटर में शतक लगाया है।इसके अलावा यह इस सत्र का सबसे तेज शतक भी है।

इंदौर में जन्मे इस युवा बल्लेबाज के इतने सारे रिकॉर्ड बनाने के कारण उनका नाम ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड होने लग गया और पूर्व क्रिकेट खिलाड़ियों से लेकर फैंस तक ने उनको बधाई दी।


रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु को पहुंचाया 207 रनों तक

रजत पाटीदार (नाबाद 112) के शानदार शतक और उनकी दिनेश कार्तिक (नाबाद 37) के साथ 92 रन की तूफानी साझेदारी की बदौलत रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु ने लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स के खिलाफ आईपीएल के एलिमिनेटर में बुधवार को 20 ओवर में सात विकेट पर 207 रन का विशाल स्कोर बना लिया।

टॉस हारने के बाद पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए पाटीदार ने कप्तान फाफ डू प्लेसिस के शून्य पर पहले ओवर में आउट होने के बाद मैदान में उतरते हुए पूरे 20 ओवर तक बल्लेबाजी की और अपनी टीम को मजबूत स्कोर तक पहुंचाया। पाटीदार ने 54 गेंदों की अपनी शतकीय पारी में 12 चौके और सात छक्के लगाए। कार्तिक ने 23 गेंदों पर नाबाद 37 रन में पांच चौके और एक छक्का लगाया।

पाटीदार इस सीज़न में दूसरे विकल्प के तौर पर प्लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल हुए थे, लेकिन इस पारी में उन्होंने किसी भी परिपक्व बल्लेबाज़ की तरह बल्लेबाज़ी करते रहे और पारी के अंत में अविजित ही पवेलियन की ओर गए।

लखनऊ के फील्डर द्वारा दिए जीवनदानों और पाटीदार के शतक ने बेंगलुरु को एक बड़े स्कोर तक पहुंचा दिया। मोहसिन के अलावा तमाम गेंदबाज़ काफ़ी महंगे साबित हुए। विराट कोहली ने 24 गेंदों पर 25 रन की पारी खेली। उनके आउट होने के बाद ग्लेन मैक्सवेल नौ और महिपाल लोमरोर 14 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। लेकिन इसके बाद बेंगलुरु ने जो गति पकड़ी तो वह 207 रन पर जाकर ही थमी।

