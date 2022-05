90 मिनट नेट्स पर बहाया पसीना तब जाकर कोहली के बल्ले से निकली 54 गेंद में 73 रनों की पारी

.@RCBTweets captain @faf1307 & @imVkohli share the microphone duties at Wankhede for an https://t.co/sdVARQFuiM special. By - @28anand



P.S - @mipaltan, you know who's backing you against #DC



Full interview #TATAIPL | #RCBvGT https://t.co/w3HllceNNL pic.twitter.com/HRqkTkOleF